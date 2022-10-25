10 urban contrast scenes capturing Albert Road, Central Drive and Chapel Street in Blackpool - including lost shops Argos and Debenhams
Pulling together images from Google Street View show big changes in Blackpool through a decade.
By Claire Lark
29 minutes ago
Central Blackpool away from the main town centre is undergoing a complete transformation and its already looking quite different to how is did back in 2009. Pubs have disappeared and nudging on the edge of the town centre we can see some of the shops which have been stripped from the high street in recent times.
