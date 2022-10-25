News you can trust since 1873
Remember Blackpool's main Argos store? It was there in 2009 but is now an empty shop
Remember Blackpool's main Argos store? It was there in 2009 but is now an empty shop

10 urban contrast scenes capturing Albert Road, Central Drive and Chapel Street in Blackpool - including lost shops Argos and Debenhams

Pulling together images from Google Street View show big changes in Blackpool through a decade.

By Claire Lark
29 minutes ago

Central Blackpool away from the main town centre is undergoing a complete transformation and its already looking quite different to how is did back in 2009. Pubs have disappeared and nudging on the edge of the town centre we can see some of the shops which have been stripped from the high street in recent times.

1. Blackpool in Contrast

Three stages of Debenhams - going up in 2009, as a department store in 2016 and sadly, as it is now. An empty shop

Photo: National World

2. Blackpool in Contrast

The George Hotel stood proudly in 2009. It was eventually pulled down and the site remains vacant

Photo: National World

3. Blackpool in Contrast

Thisiconic Central Drive building is due to be redeveloped as part of the massive central development currently underway

Photo: National World

4. Blackpool in Contrast

The most notable change in these two contrasting scenes is what's in the background. The Palace buildings are gone and replaced by smart new elevations which will form the new Sands Venue Resort Hotel and Spa. Hard to see but the footbridge has disappeared too

Photo: National World

