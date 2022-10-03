News you can trust since 1873
This is how you will probably remember Top Man and Top Shop, 1987
16 retro scenes from Blackpool town centre which will take you right back to shopping as a teenager

Stumbling across a clutch of photos of school clothing store Rawcliffe’s had us thinking about the other shops we went to as teenagers.

By Claire Lark
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated Monday, 3rd October 2022, 3:55 pm

Rawcliffe’s was home of the school blazer, most people from Blackpool would have stepped foot inside the store at least once – or for football and sports wear. Marks and Spencer was another must for mums shopping school uniform. But HMV and Virgin Megastore were the choice shops of teenagers back in the day. And, of course, Woolworths, home of pick n mix, stationery and Top 40 singles. What were your favourite shops on Saturday afternoons? Let us know

1. Retro shops

World Cup mania broke out in 1990 as the shop stockpiled football shirts and memorabilia ahead of the tournament. This scene was in June of that year.

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

2. Retro shops

Virgin Megastore and JJB Sports in Church Street in 2000

Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales

3. Retro shops

School uniform time - Marks and Spencer in 1989

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

4. Retro shops

HMV - who didn't browse the CDs and vinyls?

Photo: National World

Photo Sales
BlackpoolWoolworths
