Rawcliffe’s was home of the school blazer, most people from Blackpool would have stepped foot inside the store at least once – or for football and sports wear. Marks and Spencer was another must for mums shopping school uniform. But HMV and Virgin Megastore were the choice shops of teenagers back in the day. And, of course, Woolworths, home of pick n mix, stationery and Top 40 singles. What were your favourite shops on Saturday afternoons? Let us know