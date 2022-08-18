News you can trust since 1873
Who can forget Food Giant on the corner of Talbot Road and Dickson Road? All brightly coloured inside and packed to the brim. This was 1998. It was also Fine Fare and Wilkos
16 forgotten scenes of Blackpool's lost supermarkets - including much-loved Kwik Save, Safeway and Food Giant

These were the supermarkets where we shopped in the 1990s.

By Claire Lark
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 4:12 pm
Updated Thursday, 18th August 2022, 4:34 pm

Food prices are rapidly rising and we can only dream about a food shop which costs 1990s prices. It’s all relative of course but it’s a good chance to look back at the places where did our big shops back then.

Kwik Save was a firm bargain favourite and remember Normid? The hypermarket on Cherry Tree Road has been rebranded several times over the years. Somerfield, Food Giant – they will have you reminiscing.

1. Lost supermarkets

We all remember Kwik Save. Weekly food shop with your mum on a Friday night - going even further back than the 90s. It's so retro and memorable. This was the store on Lytham Road in 1994

2. Lost supermarkets

The inside of Food Giant in Blackpool - 1993

3. Lost supermarkets

Kwik Save on Whitegate Drive

4. Lost supermarkets

You couldn't miss the yellow and black branded Healds Day and Nite - they were all over the Fylde Coast and were much like the One Stops and Tesco Express shops we use today. This was the store in Poulton Road, Fleetwood, 1993

