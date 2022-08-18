16 forgotten scenes of Blackpool's lost supermarkets - including much-loved Kwik Save, Safeway and Food Giant
These were the supermarkets where we shopped in the 1990s.
By Claire Lark
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 4:12 pm
Updated
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 4:34 pm
Food prices are rapidly rising and we can only dream about a food shop which costs 1990s prices. It’s all relative of course but it’s a good chance to look back at the places where did our big shops back then.
Kwik Save was a firm bargain favourite and remember Normid? The hypermarket on Cherry Tree Road has been rebranded several times over the years. Somerfield, Food Giant – they will have you reminiscing.
