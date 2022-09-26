News you can trust since 1873
Scaffolding was up in this scene from 1989 as work continued on the new development which replaced the old Binns store
10 unearthed images of Blackpool's forgotten 1990s Tower Shopping Centre - in the days before Primark and HMV

We like to have a firm grip on everything Blackpool - after all, it is our job to know. But in the office this one had us scratching our heads with vague recollections of a long forgotten development in the 90s.

By Claire Lark
Monday, 26th September 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated Monday, 26th September 2022, 4:33 pm

We know the building but our memories were struggling to picture it as the Tower Shopping Centre. It was clearly a big deal at the time but was possibly quite short-lived. On the back of one of the photos from its earliest days it says it was a new era in Blackpool shopping. It was a £14.5m project which was ‘setting new standards for the resort and creating a concept not see at this level before in Blackpool’. It later became Littlewoods and then Primark. The photos explain what it was like inside. Do you remember more about it? We would love to hear from you.

LOVE LANCASHIRE? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join our Facebook page Lancashire Nostalgia

1. Tower Shopping Centre

Can you remember this? The caption on the back says 'The spacious shopping centre entrance area, there are marble floors throughout' There's definitely a familiarity about it and you can see where Littlewoods sprang from - and Primark

2. Tower Shopping Centre

People browsing the stalls inside. An ice-cream menu pinned to the wall to the right and in the distance personalised rock was on sale

3. Tower Shopping Centre

The exterior work at the centre set it apart from the rest. It cost £14.5m to build

4. Tower Shopping Centre

This was in 1995 and the signs were there for re-leasing the complex

