We know the building but our memories were struggling to picture it as the Tower Shopping Centre. It was clearly a big deal at the time but was possibly quite short-lived. On the back of one of the photos from its earliest days it says it was a new era in Blackpool shopping. It was a £14.5m project which was ‘setting new standards for the resort and creating a concept not see at this level before in Blackpool’. It later became Littlewoods and then Primark. The photos explain what it was like inside. Do you remember more about it? We would love to hear from you.