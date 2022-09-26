News you can trust since 1873
Pupils of St John Vianney School in Blackpool playing a traditional game of conkers in the playground. L-R are Shelby Cathie (10), Harry Daniels (9) and Adam Weighman (10)
16 scenes which capture school playground memories in Blackpool during the 90s and 00s - including childhood games you'll remember

Skipping, football, tag and hula hoop were all the craze 20 years ago and going back even further - many will remember conkers, bull dog, marbles, French skipping (elastic?) and hop scotch.

By Claire Lark
Monday, 26th September 2022, 4:55 am

These pictures are a snapshot of those memories which show a generation of Blackpool kids in the 90s and 00s enjoying fresh air in the playground. So many to remember from traditional games as well as more modern fun such as giant chess, trim trails and…. adventure playgrounds. It was a big deal if you had one of those at school.

1. Kids at play

Thomas Handiforth and Sarah Marsden enjoy a game of playground chess at St John's School in Poulton in 1999

Photo: Bill Johnson

2. Kids at play

This is Mayfield Primary School where children were getting their exercise - and having loads of fun - with a skipping rope

Photo: Bill Johnson

3. Kids at play

Staff and pupils at Baines Endowed CE Primary School in Blackpool were trying out new, refreshing playground facilities for the children to play with and enjoy in 2003. Picture shows brothers James and Thomas Willan trying out the activity panel with Jim Morrison from Springfields

Photo: Submit

4. Kids at play

Louise McGill and William from Carleton St. Hildas CE Primary School taking part in a "jump rope for heart" activity, to raise money for the British Heart Foundation. This was in 2000

Photo: Bill Johnson

