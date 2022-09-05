29 adorable scenes of Blackpool kids on their first day at school in the 00s - including Revoe, Claremont, Devonshire Road, Mereside, Thames and Roseacre schools
As children finally go back to school this week, we’ve dug into the archives to find long lost pictures of those first days at school.
By Claire Lark
Monday, 5th September 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated
Monday, 5th September 2022, 4:22 pm
The cute pictures are mainly from the the decade of the noughties and show children starting school at Blackpool's main primary schools in the heart of the town.
They are sure to bring the memories back – particularly for their parents. But can you spot yourself?
