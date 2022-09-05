News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Roseacre Primary School, 2003
Roseacre Primary School, 2003

29 adorable scenes of Blackpool kids on their first day at school in the 00s - including Revoe, Claremont, Devonshire Road, Mereside, Thames and Roseacre schools

As children finally go back to school this week, we’ve dug into the archives to find long lost pictures of those first days at school.

By Claire Lark
Monday, 5th September 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated Monday, 5th September 2022, 4:22 pm

The cute pictures are mainly from the the decade of the noughties and show children starting school at Blackpool's main primary schools in the heart of the town.

They are sure to bring the memories back – particularly for their parents. But can you spot yourself?

In case you missed them: Fylde's school starters from days gone by

In pictures: Cute school starter memories from Fylde schools

30 heart-warming memories which snapshot a generation of kids at Blackpool primary schools in the noughties

LOVE LANCASHIRE? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join our Facebook page Lancashire Nostalgia

1. First day at school

St John's Primary, Church St

Photo: Martin Bostock

Photo Sales

2. First day at school

Claremont Primary School

Photo: Kevin Walsh

Photo Sales

3. First Day at School

Devonshire Primary School, 2009

Photo: Kevin Walsh

Photo Sales

4. First Day at School memories

Claremont Primary School

Photo: Kevin Walsh

Photo Sales
BlackpoolFylde
Next Page
Page 1 of 7