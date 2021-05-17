St Williams Catholic Primary School (Pilling) reception. Beth Reeves (left) and Charley Cross, 2002/

In pictures: Cute school starter memories from Fylde schools

Those first days at primary school are captured here several years back. For these youngsters it was all about shiny new shoes, a school uniform and making new friends - and their happy faces say it all.

By Claire Lark
Monday, 17th May 2021, 3:45 pm
Updated Monday, 17th May 2021, 5:54 pm

The photos are mainly from 2009, some slightly earlier and are the first in a series of school starter photos to be featured. Are you in the photos? Or maybe you can spot your child.

Blue Class at Anchorsholme Primary School, 2009

Manor Beach Primary School, 2009

Pupils ready for a new start at Thornton Primary School, at the back, James Cooke, Ayrton Tracey, Samantha Shaw, Amanda Duckworth and Kieran Tracey with Jareth Barton, new starter Molly Cooke and her big sister Nicole, 2006

Anchorsholme Primary School, red class, 2009

