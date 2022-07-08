These pupils from Marton Primary School gave the Jammie Dodger a make-over at Burton's Biscuits. Pictured at the front are Elizabeth Whitehead, Leigh Robinson, Daniel Penswick, Chloe Livsey. Back - Sarah Simkin, Carl Bonney, Dane Tweedale, Danielle Johnsan, 2001
These pupils from Marton Primary School gave the Jammie Dodger a make-over at Burton's Biscuits. Pictured at the front are Elizabeth Whitehead, Leigh Robinson, Daniel Penswick, Chloe Livsey. Back - Sarah Simkin, Carl Bonney, Dane Tweedale, Danielle Johnsan, 2001

30 heart-warming memories which snapshot a generation of kids at Blackpool primary schools in the noughties

From Roseacre to Revoe, Marton Primary to Grange Park, these lovely memories show what children were up to at primary schools across Blackpool 20 odd years ago.

By Claire Lark
Friday, 8th July 2022, 3:45 pm

Our photographers were always on hand to photograph and celebrate school life. You might remember the events like they were yesterday or could be equally surprised to find yourself in one of the pictures! Enjoy a reminisce…

1. School days 00s

Claremont Primary School was the first school in Blackpool to be awarded an Early Excellence Centre in 2002

2. School days 00s

The swimming team from Boundary Primary School had an individual winner in the Blackpool Schools Gala in 2002. Hollie Clarke (11) with her medal for the front crawl, and the rest of the team

3. School days 00s

Marton Primary pupil Emma Wright, with school friends and Blackpool Council representatives, cleaning up litter from public areas on Highfield Rd in 2003

4. School days 00s

Matthew Moody (left) and David Duncan from Boundary Primary School at the Tower Fun Day at Blackpool Tower

