Lost Archives: 21 nostalgia-soaked photos of Blackpool Talbot Square through the years

These incredible pictures show one of Blackpool’s oldest areas – Talbot Square.

By Claire Lark
7 hours ago

The area has recently undergone extensive renovations but it is still hugely recognisable, flanked by buildings which haven’t changed for decades – except where the iconic Yates’s Wine Lodge once stood.

It was once known as Belle Vue Square and became the focal point of the town with the Town Hall, Clifton Hotel, North Pier and Yates’s. These pictures also show its use for the Illuminations switch-on, VE Day celebrations and when Blackpool FC won the FA Cup in 1953, it was the natural choice for the homecoming parade.

1. Talbot Square Nostalgia

Talbot Square is at the heart of Blackpool, it's a focal point and has a long history

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

2. Talbot Square Nostalgia

Talbot Square in Blackpool, with the Theatre Royal and Talbot Dining Rooms in the background, circa 1893

Photo: London Stereoscopic Company

Photo Sales

3. Talbot Square Nostalgia

Perhaps Blackpool's most famous watering hole, Yates's Wine Lodge, was already a landmark when this picture of Talbot Square was taken in the early 1900s. It is still so recognisable

Photo: Historical

Photo Sales

4. Talbot Square Nostalgia

Not a sight you will see anymore. The elephants on their way to Tower Circus in 1960

Photo: Historical

Photo Sales
