The area has recently undergone extensive renovations but it is still hugely recognisable, flanked by buildings which haven’t changed for decades – except where the iconic Yates’s Wine Lodge once stood.

It was once known as Belle Vue Square and became the focal point of the town with the Town Hall, Clifton Hotel, North Pier and Yates’s. These pictures also show its use for the Illuminations switch-on, VE Day celebrations and when Blackpool FC won the FA Cup in 1953, it was the natural choice for the homecoming parade.