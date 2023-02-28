Lost Archives: 21 nostalgia-soaked photos of Blackpool Talbot Square through the years
These incredible pictures show one of Blackpool’s oldest areas – Talbot Square.
The area has recently undergone extensive renovations but it is still hugely recognisable, flanked by buildings which haven’t changed for decades – except where the iconic Yates’s Wine Lodge once stood.
It was once known as Belle Vue Square and became the focal point of the town with the Town Hall, Clifton Hotel, North Pier and Yates’s. These pictures also show its use for the Illuminations switch-on, VE Day celebrations and when Blackpool FC won the FA Cup in 1953, it was the natural choice for the homecoming parade.
