But some of the old school, unpretentious pubs are in decline. They’re the places where conversations are had, the ones which put ale choice at the forefront, where you can buy Scampi Fries and pork scratchings whilst sitting at the bar and enjoying a pint. And it’s where go for pool, darts and TV sport. The ones a generation remembers. We’ve tracked down some of the classic pubs in Blackpool which tick the boxes, but there will be more. Let us know about your old school favourites and we’ll check them out.