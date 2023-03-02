News you can trust since 1873
12 of the last ‘proper’ old-school pubs still open in Blackpool - including Dutton Arms and Lifeboat Inn

Despite the pandemic and other factors which have caused dwindling pub numbers, Blackpool still has a thriving community with lots of venues on the circuit.

By Claire Lark
41 minutes ago
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 2:12pm

But some of the old school, unpretentious pubs are in decline. They’re the places where conversations are had, the ones which put ale choice at the forefront, where you can buy Scampi Fries and pork scratchings whilst sitting at the bar and enjoying a pint. And it’s where go for pool, darts and TV sport. The ones a generation remembers. We’ve tracked down some of the classic pubs in Blackpool which tick the boxes, but there will be more. Let us know about your old school favourites and we’ll check them out.

1. Old School Pubs

Is your local on the list?

Photo: National World

2. Dutton Arms, Blackpool Promenade

Dutton Arms is a familiar promenade pub and comes with heartening Google reviews which tick the boxes to make it a proper pub. Good prices, TVs for sport, fruit machines and a pool table. Great food as well.

Photo: submit

3. Lifeboat Inn, Foxhall Road

Tucked away from the main drag, The Lifeboat Inn is one of Blackpool's last remaining traditional pubs. With a friendly atmosphere, the pub is also well-known for its karaoke

Photo: Google Street View

4. The Washington, Topping Street

One of Blackpool's longest established pubs, it's described as an unpretentious neighbourhood pub serving cask ales with pool, burgers and TV sports

Photo: Google Street View

Blackpool