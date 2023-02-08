23 picture memories of Blackpool town centre pub crawl venues loved in the 90s and 00s
It wasn’t difficult to pub crawl in Blackpool in the 90s and 00s – there were bars seemingly on every corner.
By Claire Lark
16 minutes ago
Updated 8th Feb 2023, 12:23pm
These photos look back to some of the favoured venues which you may remember from back in the day – Bar Red, Bar Me and Schofields… and more.
Take a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here
In case you missed them: 27 scenes from Blackpool nightclubs and bars which were loved in the 90s and 00s
23 scenes to take you right back to nights out at Lionel's Bar and Heaven and Hell in the 90s and 00s
Page 1 of 7