23 picture memories of Blackpool town centre pub crawl venues loved in the 90s and 00s

It wasn’t difficult to pub crawl in Blackpool in the 90s and 00s – there were bars seemingly on every corner.

By Claire Lark
16 minutes ago
Updated 8th Feb 2023, 12:23pm

These photos look back to some of the favoured venues which you may remember from back in the day – Bar Red, Bar Me and Schofields… and more.

1. Retro Pub Crawl

Bar-Me in Clifton Street. Pictured are Craig Till, Leanne Till, Lee Entwistle, Susan Buckley

Photo: Dawn Castle

2. Retro pub crawl

Bar-Me in Clifton Street, 2000

Photo: Dawn Castle

3. Retro pub crawl

Scrooges Wine Bar in Milbourne St with licensee Brenda Kennedy in 1997

Photo: Bill Johnson

4. Retro pub crawl

Bar Red in Church Street, 2003. Pictured are Adam Clark, Leanne Buck, Jamie Christen

Photo: Dave Nelson

Blackpool