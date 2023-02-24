19 memorable scenes from Rumours - the much-loved Blackpool nightclub of the 90s and 00s
Rumours is probably one of the most missed and well-known nightclubs in Blackpool.
By Claire Lark
22 minutes ago
Updated 24th Feb 2023, 4:05pm
It opened in 1983 and quickly became an iconic part of the nightclub scene – it was the place everyone headed to. It was at its height of popularity in the 1990s but sadly closed in 2014. At the time of closure Steve Lynton, who DJ’d under the name Steve Martell at the club, said: "In its heyday, there were 12,000 local Rumours members who went to the club because they knew it was safe. And the list of celebrities we had is endless, every other week there was someone famous going in. "I remember the Pet Shop Boys coming in in the 80s when they were at the height of their fame, the Nolans and even Mick Hucknall once came in.”
