29 scenes from Blackpool pubs in the the 80s and 90s including Jaggy Thistle, Devonshire Club and Fylde favourites

These pictures show the places, people and memories of Blackpool’s much loved pubs in the 1980s and 90s

By Claire Lark
3 hours ago
Updated 23rd Feb 2023, 4:32pm

They are mainly Blackpool but also include popular favourites elsewhere in the Fylde. Some are sadly long gone but the nostalgic memories are still there.

1. Memories from the Pub

The Jaggy Thistle's rock scene, probably 1980s?

2. Memories from the Pub

The re-opening of the Duke of York in 1992. Pictured left to right are managers Tony and Eileen McPhee and Thwaites Inns director and general manager John Watson

3. Memories from the Pub

Fun times at the Jaggy Thistle, mid 90s

4. Memories from the Pub

Belle Vue, 1990

