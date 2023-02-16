33 scenes which snapshot life in Fleetwood's much-loved pubs and clubs in the 90s and 00s
These memorable pictures go right back to the 90s and 00s in the pubs and clubs of the day.
By The Newsroom
2 minutes ago
Sadly many of these venues are long gone but Fleetwood people will remember them – The Ship, Victoria, Harlequinns are just a few featured.
They show the people, the places and those who served the pints… you might be pictured.
In case you missed them: 32 nightlife scenes captured in Blackpool pubs, clubs and bars during the decade of the 00s
21 evocative pictures of lost rides at Blackpool Pleasure Beach including Wild Mouse, Log Flume and Noah's Ark
Page 1 of 9