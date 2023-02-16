News you can trust since 1873
33 scenes which snapshot life in Fleetwood's much-loved pubs and clubs in the 90s and 00s

These memorable pictures go right back to the 90s and 00s in the pubs and clubs of the day.

By The Newsroom
2 minutes ago

Sadly many of these venues are long gone but Fleetwood people will remember them – The Ship, Victoria, Harlequinns are just a few featured.

They show the people, the places and those who served the pints… you might be pictured.

1. Fleetwood Pubs 90s and 00s

A packed dance floor at Harlequinns nightclub on Kemp Street in 1999

Photo: Rob Lock

2. Fleetwood Pubs in the 90s

Frank Aston who was landlord of the Market Tavern - who is he with?

Photo: submit

3. Fleetwood Pubs - 90s and 00s

Pub & Club Challenge, the Broadway - Fleetwood. Pictured are Ian Thomas ,Corey Fearon, Landlord Paul Fearon, Georgina Thomas, Nathan Thomas, Ruth Fearon and Mike McCoy

Photo: Martin Bostock

4. Fleetwood Pubs - 90s and 00s

DJ Justin in the Cove Nightclub, 2001

Photo: Martin Bostock

FleetwoodBlackpoolBlackpool Pleasure Beach