Lost archives: 13 scenes of once treasured Blackpool Cinemas including the Odeon and ABC

There has never been a shortage of cinemas in Blackpool.

By Claire Lark
14 minutes ago
Updated 24th Feb 2023, 10:15am

At the height of their popularity, it was estimated there were around 20 different picture houses across the Fylde Coast. One of Blackpool’s most well known was the ABC in Church Street. A former theatre, the cinema opened in the early 1980s as the three screen Canon Cinema, later the MGM and finally the ABC Cinema which closed in 1998. And, of course, the Odeon in Dickson Road was one of the resort’s premier choices. These nostalgic pictures look back at Blackpool's cinemas through the decades including those in Fleetwood and St Annes.

1. Lost Cinemas

The Odeon Cinema in Dickson Road pictured on the occasion of it's 21st birthday in 1960

Photo: staff

2. Lost Cinemas

With its blue facade, the ABC in Church Street was a landmark. It became the Syndicate Nightclub but was eventually pulled down

Photo: Bill Johnson

3. Lost Cinemas

Rendezvous Cinema was in Bond Street, South Shore. This was 1956

Photo: submit

4. Lost Cinemas

Demolished in 1986 the Regent was Fleetwood 's last cinema

Photo: submit

Odeon