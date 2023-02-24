Lost archives: 13 scenes of once treasured Blackpool Cinemas including the Odeon and ABC
There has never been a shortage of cinemas in Blackpool.
By Claire Lark
14 minutes ago
Updated 24th Feb 2023, 10:15am
At the height of their popularity, it was estimated there were around 20 different picture houses across the Fylde Coast. One of Blackpool’s most well known was the ABC in Church Street. A former theatre, the cinema opened in the early 1980s as the three screen Canon Cinema, later the MGM and finally the ABC Cinema which closed in 1998. And, of course, the Odeon in Dickson Road was one of the resort’s premier choices. These nostalgic pictures look back at Blackpool's cinemas through the decades including those in Fleetwood and St Annes.
