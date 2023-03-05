13 rarely seen pictures showing how we used to live in Blackpool in the 70s and 80s
Children on a playground rocking horse in Stanley Park, a packed beach of windbreakers and the discos of the 70s are reflected in this nostalgic set of photos from 50 years ago.
By Claire Lark
3 minutes ago
They are snapshots of a long-gone culture, which for many of us seems like yesterday. It was a time of change, when decimalisation came in, strike action on the picket lines and when holidaying at home was still a big thing.
In case you missed them: Reminiscing over summers in Blackpool - 26 scenes which capture your favourite childhood memories of living by the sea
12 photo treasures to remind you how Blackpool town centre looked and changes made through three decades
10 unearthed images of Blackpool's forgotten 1990s Tower Shopping Centre - in the days before Primark and HMV
Take a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here
Page 1 of 4