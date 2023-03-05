News you can trust since 1873
13 rarely seen pictures showing how we used to live in Blackpool in the 70s and 80s

Children on a playground rocking horse in Stanley Park, a packed beach of windbreakers and the discos of the 70s are reflected in this nostalgic set of photos from 50 years ago.

By Claire Lark
3 minutes ago

They are snapshots of a long-gone culture, which for many of us seems like yesterday. It was a time of change, when decimalisation came in, strike action on the picket lines and when holidaying at home was still a big thing.

1. How we used to live

This iconic picture wraps up 1970s playgrounds. It's everything you remember and shows youngsters enjoy the rocking horse in Stanley Park in the 1970s. Are you in the picture? We know three of them are Anthony, Christopher and Graham Brennan

2. How we used to live, 70s and 80s

A great photo taken at Tempo in its 1970's heyday, Central Drive

3. How we used to live - 70s and 80s

This picture was taken on Central Drive and accompanied a story about the timeless problem of rubbish and litter. Do you recognise the area?

4. How we used live 70s and 80s

Our welcomed holidaymakers were having the time of their lives with their families at Pontins in this truly retro scene which shows the Noddy Train ready for off

