"Love everything about Blackpool as a child and now...many happy memories. Beach and donkeys, ice cream, fish and chips" - Sharon James
Reminiscing over summers in Blackpool - 26 scenes which capture your favourite childhood memories of living by the sea

We asked you to share your favourite childhood memories of living in Blackpool during the summer – and you responded in your hundreds.

By Claire Lark
Monday, 16th May 2022, 5:00 pm
Updated Monday, 16th May 2022, 5:03 pm

These photos capture some of those precious memories – the special times with friends and family, the places, the things you did and people you remember. They are the essence of what Blackpool is all about and celebrate decades of our fabulous resort. Graham Nadin summed it up nicely: “Blackpool is just one living holiday here. You work then go have fun on your door step - awesome town!”

1. Summer memories

Great days out at the Sandcastle was one of your favourite memories

2. Summer memories

"Having the full run of the tower, ballroom, outer space area, Jungle Jim's, circus, aquarium. We were dropped off with a packed lunch and picked up at tea time. Best days of my younger life" - Amanda Clark Bowen

3. Summer memories

Yvonne Eaves Ince: "Picnics on the sandhills, the open air baths and day ticket to Pontins. Happy days"

4. Summer memories

Blackpool Pleasure Beach Fun House in the centre of this picture. Kathleen Hazlewood remembered being able to pay to go on each ride so you could spend as long as you liked in there. "The big wooden slides were fantastic!"

