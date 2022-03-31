Oasis was on the list. This is Noel Gallagher when they played at the Empress Ballroom in 1995 - 27 years ago!
12 things Blackpool people miss and remember most from the 1990s

By Claire Lark
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated Thursday, 31st March 2022, 4:01 pm

And it definitely got everyone reminiscing, all the memories came flooding back. The 1990s are 30 years ago – seems like yesterday doesn’t it?

Aside from wishing they were back to the days before the aches and pains kicked in, the generation remembering the 90s were longing to go back to their nightclubbing days.

And 20p mixes – who doesn’t love a bag of penny sweets? Missing cheaper petrol prices was right up there (79p a litre!) Chris Evans and TFI Friday – and Oasis, they played in Blackpool in 1995.

What do you remember about living in Blackpool in the 1990s? Drop us an email

1. Things we miss about the 90s

Hairstyles. Boy bands, such as Westlife, set the trends - especially the 1990s curtain haircut

2. Things we miss from the 90s

Mr Dales in Bispham. This was a popular nightclub and drew people from across the Fylde Coast. Our picture shows it empty before everyone piled in - a rare sight

3. Things we miss from the 90s

Who can forget Mr Blobby? He always gets a mention when remembering the 90s. The character is pictured with Noel Edmonds before a helicopter flight on Blackpool Beach

4. Things we miss from the 90s

Top of the list was petrol prices - if only they were like this now

Blackpool
