And it definitely got everyone reminiscing, all the memories came flooding back. The 1990s are 30 years ago – seems like yesterday doesn’t it?

Aside from wishing they were back to the days before the aches and pains kicked in, the generation remembering the 90s were longing to go back to their nightclubbing days.

And 20p mixes – who doesn’t love a bag of penny sweets? Missing cheaper petrol prices was right up there (79p a litre!) Chris Evans and TFI Friday – and Oasis, they played in Blackpool in 1995.

What do you remember about living in Blackpool in the 1990s? Drop us an email

Read the news with NO ADVERTS! Sign up today and enjoy a one month free trial as well as an ad-free article experience for Digital+ subscribers. Find out how to take advantage of the ad-free experience here

1. Things we miss about the 90s Hairstyles. Boy bands, such as Westlife, set the trends - especially the 1990s curtain haircut Photo: TOBY MELVILLE Photo Sales

2. Things we miss from the 90s Mr Dales in Bispham. This was a popular nightclub and drew people from across the Fylde Coast. Our picture shows it empty before everyone piled in - a rare sight Photo: JPImedia Photo Sales

3. Things we miss from the 90s Who can forget Mr Blobby? He always gets a mention when remembering the 90s. The character is pictured with Noel Edmonds before a helicopter flight on Blackpool Beach Photo: Darren Andrews. Photo Sales

4. Things we miss from the 90s Top of the list was petrol prices - if only they were like this now Photo: David Hurst Photo Sales