And it definitely got everyone reminiscing, all the memories came flooding back. The 1990s are 30 years ago – seems like yesterday doesn’t it?
Aside from wishing they were back to the days before the aches and pains kicked in, the generation remembering the 90s were longing to go back to their nightclubbing days.
And 20p mixes – who doesn’t love a bag of penny sweets? Missing cheaper petrol prices was right up there (79p a litre!) Chris Evans and TFI Friday – and Oasis, they played in Blackpool in 1995.
