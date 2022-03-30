But they did it for several years and the Birdman competition became an annual event raising lots of money for charity. These pictures show the events of 1991 and 1994. They were competing for the World Birdman title and, as you would imagine, always drew a large crowd of spectators. They flung themselves from a platform 40ft above the water and the winner depended on how far they had ‘flown’.
It was all for a good causes though. Organised by Blackpool 18 Round Table, cash raised on these two occasions were donated to Blackpool mental health charity MIND and Guide Dogs for the Blind.
