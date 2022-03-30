But they did it for several years and the Birdman competition became an annual event raising lots of money for charity. These pictures show the events of 1991 and 1994. They were competing for the World Birdman title and, as you would imagine, always drew a large crowd of spectators. They flung themselves from a platform 40ft above the water and the winner depended on how far they had ‘flown’.

It was all for a good causes though. Organised by Blackpool 18 Round Table, cash raised on these two occasions were donated to Blackpool mental health charity MIND and Guide Dogs for the Blind.

Were you one of the entrants pictured? We would love to hear your memories of the day

1. Birdman competition This entrant was the last man to jump and the only one with any means of proper flight Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

2. Birdman competition The crowds pack the pier to lend their support to wacky aviators Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

3. Birdman competition Full of trepidation but ready for take-off, 1994 Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

4. Birdman competition This entrant was the first to jump - a brave decision Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales