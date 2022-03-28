Strolling on the prom in 2002. Pictured left to right are: Georgia Taylor as Toyah, Alan Halsall as Tyrone, Samia Ghadie as Maria, Ryan Thomas as Jason, Jennie McAlpine as Fiz, and Andy Whyment as Kirk
Strolling on the prom in 2002. Pictured left to right are: Georgia Taylor as Toyah, Alan Halsall as Tyrone, Samia Ghadie as Maria, Ryan Thomas as Jason, Jennie McAlpine as Fiz, and Andy Whyment as Kirk

Coronation Street in Blackpool: 34 rarely seen photos of the soap stars we know and love filming their storylines by the sea

Coronation Street has swapped the cobbles for the sands at Blackpool on many occasions to film storylines on location.

By Claire Lark
Monday, 28th March 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated Monday, 28th March 2022, 4:35 pm

The affinity between the two goes back to the 1960s with the fictional characters looking to Blackpool for holidays, days out, secret affairs and the times when their kids have run away to the bright lights of the seaside. And we have seen highly emotive storylines such as Roy and Hayley’s trip to Blackpool after Hayley had been diagnosed with terminal cancer. And who can forget possibly the most talked about scene of all – at least locally – when Alan Bradley was struck by a Blackpool tram after his wife Rita fled from his grasp. It was watched by than 27 million people.

These photos are reminder of some of the most well-remembered Blackpool moments, many from behind the scenes as camera crews filmed the Corrie characters we have all grown up with.

In case you missed them:

A look back at iconic Coronation Street storyline filmed in Blackpool and watched by millions

27 Blackpool landladies you might remember from the town's pubs in the 90s and 00s

Love Lancashire? Love Nostalgia? Join our Facebook page Lancashire Nostalgia

The Gazette is more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription. Please support us here

1. Coronation Street in Blackpool

This is a famous scene from 1989 when Alan Bradley, played by Mark Eden, was killed when he was knocked over by a Blackpool tram

Photo: submit

Photo Sales

2. Coronation Street in Blackpool

Coronation Street camera crew filming on the beach in 2000

Photo: Dawn Castle

Photo Sales

3. Coronation Street in Blackpool

Tight security surrounds Coronation Street star Ian Mercer, who played Gary Mallet, after filming for the show on the beach in 2000

Photo: Dawn Castle

Photo Sales

4. Coronation Street in Blackpool

Maria, played by Samia Ghadie, gets her teeth round some Blackpool rock in 2002

Photo: Rob Lock

Photo Sales
BlackpoolNostalgiaLancashireFacebookThe Gazette
Next Page
Page 1 of 9