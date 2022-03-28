The affinity between the two goes back to the 1960s with the fictional characters looking to Blackpool for holidays, days out, secret affairs and the times when their kids have run away to the bright lights of the seaside. And we have seen highly emotive storylines such as Roy and Hayley’s trip to Blackpool after Hayley had been diagnosed with terminal cancer. And who can forget possibly the most talked about scene of all – at least locally – when Alan Bradley was struck by a Blackpool tram after his wife Rita fled from his grasp. It was watched by than 27 million people.