Slightly off the beaten track and away from the glare of the bright lights of the Golden Mile is Blackpool’s central district.
This collection of photos from our archives focus on Central Drive which cuts through Blackpool from Bank Hey Street and Albert Road to Waterloo Road.
Historically it was the area where the steam trains pulled in to Central Station – the first place holidaymakers saw when they stepped out of the station including the anticipated sight of the Tower rising from above the rooftops. It’s also where many of the guest houses and smaller hotels stand on the edge of the main town centre and shopping area. It’s traditionally home to souvenir shops, joke shops, fish and chips and the main central car park. As decades rolled by the area sadly declined and now has some of the worst pockets of deprivation in England. Nevertheless there is still a strong community spirit.
1. Central Drive Retro Scenes
Ocean Colour Scene fans set off to the Opera House, from outside night spot Some Place Else in 1999 Photo: Bill Johnson
2. Central Drive Retro Scenes
Marks and Spencer pictured here where McDonald's is today. This was October 1974 Photo: National World
3. Central Drive Retro Scenes
The old Central Car Park as it was in 1998 Photo: Rob Lock
4. Central Drive Retro Scenes
The Hollywood Hair and Nail Studio on Central Drive - Lisa Mahoney, owner Brendan Holland, and Christy Cooper in 1998 Photo: Rob Lock
5. Central Drive Retro Scenes
The disused railway hostel on Central Drive in January 1982 Photo: National World
6. Central Drive Retro Scenes
Stagebox musical equipment shop in 1997 Photo: Rob Lock
7. Central Drive Retro Scenes
Ready for flattening in 1997 - the multi-storey car park at the junction of Central Drive and Rigby Road Photo: Dawn Castle
8. Central Drive Retro Scenes
This was Central Drive in 2002 - does it look smarter than it does today? Photo: Rob Lock