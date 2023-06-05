News you can trust since 1873
11 scenes of Blackpool Central Drive in the 80s, 90s and 00s

Slightly off the beaten track and away from the glare of the bright lights of the Golden Mile is Blackpool’s central district.
By Claire Lark
Published 5th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

This collection of photos from our archives focus on Central Drive which cuts through Blackpool from Bank Hey Street and Albert Road to Waterloo Road.

Historically it was the area where the steam trains pulled in to Central Station – the first place holidaymakers saw when they stepped out of the station including the anticipated sight of the Tower rising from above the rooftops. It’s also where many of the guest houses and smaller hotels stand on the edge of the main town centre and shopping area. It’s traditionally home to souvenir shops, joke shops, fish and chips and the main central car park. As decades rolled by the area sadly declined and now has some of the worst pockets of deprivation in England. Nevertheless there is still a strong community spirit.

Ocean Colour Scene fans set off to the Opera House, from outside night spot Some Place Else in 1999

1. Central Drive Retro Scenes

Ocean Colour Scene fans set off to the Opera House, from outside night spot Some Place Else in 1999 Photo: Bill Johnson

Marks and Spencer pictured here where McDonald's is today. This was October 1974

2. Central Drive Retro Scenes

Marks and Spencer pictured here where McDonald's is today. This was October 1974 Photo: National World

The old Central Car Park as it was in 1998

3. Central Drive Retro Scenes

The old Central Car Park as it was in 1998 Photo: Rob Lock

The Hollywood Hair and Nail Studio on Central Drive - Lisa Mahoney, owner Brendan Holland, and Christy Cooper in 1998

4. Central Drive Retro Scenes

The Hollywood Hair and Nail Studio on Central Drive - Lisa Mahoney, owner Brendan Holland, and Christy Cooper in 1998 Photo: Rob Lock

The disused railway hostel on Central Drive in January 1982

5. Central Drive Retro Scenes

The disused railway hostel on Central Drive in January 1982 Photo: National World

Stagebox musical equipment shop in 1997

6. Central Drive Retro Scenes

Stagebox musical equipment shop in 1997 Photo: Rob Lock

Ready for flattening in 1997 - the multi-storey car park at the junction of Central Drive and Rigby Road

7. Central Drive Retro Scenes

Ready for flattening in 1997 - the multi-storey car park at the junction of Central Drive and Rigby Road Photo: Dawn Castle

This was Central Drive in 2002 - does it look smarter than it does today?

8. Central Drive Retro Scenes

This was Central Drive in 2002 - does it look smarter than it does today? Photo: Rob Lock

