These fabulous pictures of Poulton-le-Fylde take you right back to its traditional market town days.
Poulton has always retained its traditional charm, with its historic buildings and tight-knit community, preserving its unique identity. The photos remember Market Place, the historic stocks and surrounding streets which throw back to another era.
Junction of Breck Road and Station Road in the early 1900s. The Royal Oak was a long established pub and was once popular with the workers of the adjacent British Railway goods sidings. After a spell renamed as Chaplins in the1980s it became the Royal Oak again. The sidings were removed in the 1960s and other industrial buildings built on the site were demolished Photo: Submit
The Golden Ball which was rebuilt at the turn of the 19th Century can be seen at the far end of Church Street it's archway to the right (not in view) once led to stables and the cattle market. The Bay Horse on the left later became the headquarters of Poulton Urban District Council but reverted to a pub by the name of The Old Town Hall. The buildings on the right with the well-worn steps have long since been demolished to reveal the raised churchyard of St Chad's Photo: Submit
St Chad's Church in the 1930s without a crocus to be seen Photo: Submit
Queens Square looking towards Chapel Street and Higher Green in the 1950s. Methodist Church spire is visible in the centre Photo: Submit
Victoria Road looking towards Station Road around 1911 Photo: Submit
This view is the Hardhorn Road corner of Queens Square in 1935. In 1900 a building on this corner housed the County Court. By 1935 this newer building housed Poulton Institute, later becoming the town's library. When that was replaced by the new building on Blackpool Old Road in 1964 it was used by a number of local organisations including the WRVS meals on wheels service and the Poulton Urban District Council Luncheon Club. Photo: Submit
Ball Street before demolition work in 1910 looking towards the junction of Breck Road (left), Chapel Street (right) and Vicarage Road Photo: submit
This was how Poulton Square looked in the 1960s Photo: Submit