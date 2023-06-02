News you can trust since 1873
11 unearthed scenes of Poulton-le-Fylde through the decades including Blackpool Old Road, Market Place and St Chad's Church

These fabulous pictures of Poulton-le-Fylde take you right back to its traditional market town days.
By Claire Lark
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 09:58 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 09:58 BST

Poulton has always retained its traditional charm, with its historic buildings and tight-knit community, preserving its unique identity. The photos remember Market Place, the historic stocks and surrounding streets which throw back to another era.

Junction of Breck Road and Station Road in the early 1900s. The Royal Oak was a long established pub and was once popular with the workers of the adjacent British Railway goods sidings. After a spell renamed as Chaplins in the1980s it became the Royal Oak again. The sidings were removed in the 1960s and other industrial buildings built on the site were demolished

Junction of Breck Road and Station Road in the early 1900s. The Royal Oak was a long established pub and was once popular with the workers of the adjacent British Railway goods sidings. After a spell renamed as Chaplins in the1980s it became the Royal Oak again. The sidings were removed in the 1960s and other industrial buildings built on the site were demolished Photo: Submit

The Golden Ball which was rebuilt at the turn of the 19th Century can be seen at the far end of Church Street it's archway to the right (not in view) once led to stables and the cattle market. The Bay Horse on the left later became the headquarters of Poulton Urban District Council but reverted to a pub by the name of The Old Town Hall. The buildings on the right with the well-worn steps have long since been demolished to reveal the raised churchyard of St Chad's

The Golden Ball which was rebuilt at the turn of the 19th Century can be seen at the far end of Church Street it's archway to the right (not in view) once led to stables and the cattle market. The Bay Horse on the left later became the headquarters of Poulton Urban District Council but reverted to a pub by the name of The Old Town Hall. The buildings on the right with the well-worn steps have long since been demolished to reveal the raised churchyard of St Chad's Photo: Submit

St Chad's Church in the 1930s without a crocus to be seen

St Chad's Church in the 1930s without a crocus to be seen Photo: Submit

Queens Square looking towards Chapel Street and Higher Green in the 1950s. Methodist Church spire is visible in the centre

Queens Square looking towards Chapel Street and Higher Green in the 1950s. Methodist Church spire is visible in the centre Photo: Submit

Victoria Road looking towards Station Road around 1911

Victoria Road looking towards Station Road around 1911 Photo: Submit

This view is the Hardhorn Road corner of Queens Square in 1935. In 1900 a building on this corner housed the County Court. By 1935 this newer building housed Poulton Institute, later becoming the town's library. When that was replaced by the new building on Blackpool Old Road in 1964 it was used by a number of local organisations including the WRVS meals on wheels service and the Poulton Urban District Council Luncheon Club.

This view is the Hardhorn Road corner of Queens Square in 1935. In 1900 a building on this corner housed the County Court. By 1935 this newer building housed Poulton Institute, later becoming the town's library. When that was replaced by the new building on Blackpool Old Road in 1964 it was used by a number of local organisations including the WRVS meals on wheels service and the Poulton Urban District Council Luncheon Club. Photo: Submit

Ball Street before demolition work in 1910 looking towards the junction of Breck Road (left), Chapel Street (right) and Vicarage Road

Ball Street before demolition work in 1910 looking towards the junction of Breck Road (left), Chapel Street (right) and Vicarage Road Photo: submit

This was how Poulton Square looked in the 1960s

This was how Poulton Square looked in the 1960s Photo: Submit

