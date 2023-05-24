There was a ferry link between Fleetwood and the island, originally dating back to Victorian times, but the sailings were eventually deemed inviable by the Steam Packet and discontinued in the 1990s. A handful of one-off sailings since then sold out rapidly and there has always been hopes of a revival. These pictures look at the Mona’s Queen and Lady of Mann, mainly through the 70s, 80s and 90 and show hundreds of passengers who made the voyages.