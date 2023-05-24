18 nostalgic memories of the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company sailings to Douglas from Fleetwood on board Lady of Mann and Mona's Queen
The Isle of Man ferry boats were once a regular sight in Fleetwood.
By Claire Lark
Published 24th May 2023, 15:48 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 15:48 BST
There was a ferry link between Fleetwood and the island, originally dating back to Victorian times, but the sailings were eventually deemed inviable by the Steam Packet and discontinued in the 1990s. A handful of one-off sailings since then sold out rapidly and there has always been hopes of a revival. These pictures look at the Mona’s Queen and Lady of Mann, mainly through the 70s, 80s and 90 and show hundreds of passengers who made the voyages.
In case you missed them: Lost Archives: 19 rare images of Blackpool in the days when Glass Plates Photography captured our town
Page 1 of 5