18 nostalgic memories of the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company sailings to Douglas from Fleetwood on board Lady of Mann and Mona's Queen

The Isle of Man ferry boats were once a regular sight in Fleetwood.
By Claire Lark
Published 24th May 2023, 15:48 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 15:48 BST

There was a ferry link between Fleetwood and the island, originally dating back to Victorian times, but the sailings were eventually deemed inviable by the Steam Packet and discontinued in the 1990s. A handful of one-off sailings since then sold out rapidly and there has always been hopes of a revival. These pictures look at the Mona’s Queen and Lady of Mann, mainly through the 70s, 80s and 90 and show hundreds of passengers who made the voyages.

The Lady of Man, passengers on board in 1985 and the sorrowful sight of the Fleetwood terminal sign after the service ceased operation

1. Isle of Man Boat memories

The Lady of Man, passengers on board in 1985 and the sorrowful sight of the Fleetwood terminal sign after the service ceased operation Photo: National World

Leaving Fleetwood in 1985 - are you pictured?

2. Isle of Man Boat memories

Leaving Fleetwood in 1985 - are you pictured? Photo: National World

The Lady of Mann berthed in Fleetwood, 1994

3. Isle of Man Boat memories

The Lady of Mann berthed in Fleetwood, 1994 Photo: National World

Sailing in on the morning tide in July 1994

4. Isle of Man Boat Memories

Sailing in on the morning tide in July 1994 Photo: National World

