Lost Archives: 19 rare images of Blackpool in the days when Glass Plates Photography captured our town

Pure nostalgia is captured in these incredible pictures of Blackpool and elsewhere on the Fylde Coast in bygone times.
By Claire Lark
Published 23rd May 2023, 15:45 BST

Many were captured using Glass Plates Photography and stored in The Gazette archives for years to come and are a precious reminder of our town's history.

Children enjoying a fabulous new playground on Bowness Avenue, Mereside, 1959

1. Glass Plates Snapshots

Children enjoying a fabulous new playground on Bowness Avenue, Mereside, 1959 Photo: National World

A view of Blackpool Tower looking south from the roof of the Regent Court flats in 1963. To the left of the Tower is the spire of the Town Hall (removed in 1966) and on the right is the Metropole Hotel complex.

2. Glass Plates Snapshots

A view of Blackpool Tower looking south from the roof of the Regent Court flats in 1963. To the left of the Tower is the spire of the Town Hall (removed in 1966) and on the right is the Metropole Hotel complex. Photo: staff

Blackpool Promenade on May 13 1955

3. Glass Plates Snapshots

Blackpool Promenade on May 13 1955 Photo: staff

Headmistress Miss D S Ford teaching children of Devonshire Road Infants School the new initial teaching alphabet (ITA) in 1964. Can you remember ITA? I can, just...

4. Glass Plates Snapshots

Headmistress Miss D S Ford teaching children of Devonshire Road Infants School the new initial teaching alphabet (ITA) in 1964. Can you remember ITA? I can, just... Photo: staff

