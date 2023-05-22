20 scenes of Blackpool dance centre Locarno Mecca through Ballroom, Northern Soul and 1990s Rave
It was at the heart of dancing for generations.
With its revolving stage, the Mecca Ballroom opened in 1965 as the Locarno and through the following 30 or 40 years it reinvented itself to reflect the ever changing music scene. Remember The Highland Room? It was one of Northern Soul’s top venues in the whole of the North West. DJs included Tony Jebb, Stuart Freeman and during the week, Billy the Kid. Other DJ were Ian Levine and Colin Curtis. At the end of the 1970s it was renamed Tiffany’s and in the later years became Rhythm Dome Nightclub, home to Federation. It was a pivotal moment in the music scene as influential house and rave music took hold in the 90s. It was the end of an era, however, when it was demolished in 2009.
In case you missed them: 31 Blackpool Nightclubs remembered as 'the best to ever exist' by our readers - including Palace, Addisons, 007 and Zone
24 scenes which capture life in Blackpool's favourite pubs including Cahoots, The Shovels, Ramsden Arms and Wetherspoon's Albert and Lion in the 00s
34 retro scenes from much-loved Yates's Wine Lodge - the beating heart of Blackpool's nightlife for decades