With its revolving stage, the Mecca Ballroom opened in 1965 as the Locarno and through the following 30 or 40 years it reinvented itself to reflect the ever changing music scene. Remember The Highland Room? It was one of Northern Soul’s top venues in the whole of the North West. DJs included Tony Jebb, Stuart Freeman and during the week, Billy the Kid. Other DJ were Ian Levine and Colin Curtis. At the end of the 1970s it was renamed Tiffany’s and in the later years became Rhythm Dome Nightclub, home to Federation. It was a pivotal moment in the music scene as influential house and rave music took hold in the 90s. It was the end of an era, however, when it was demolished in 2009.