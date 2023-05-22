News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Popular EastEnders character to return 25 years after death
Niall Horan announced new tour - how to get tickets and dates
Major Madeleine McCann update: police gather at remote reservoir
Supermarket recalls popular snack as it could contain deadly pesticide
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby replaced on This Morning
UK temperatures set to spike this week - Met Office
Blackpool Mecca was renamed Tiffany's in the late 1970s. It also housed the Commonwealth Sporting Club from 1977 to 1989Blackpool Mecca was renamed Tiffany's in the late 1970s. It also housed the Commonwealth Sporting Club from 1977 to 1989
Blackpool Mecca was renamed Tiffany's in the late 1970s. It also housed the Commonwealth Sporting Club from 1977 to 1989

20 scenes of Blackpool dance centre Locarno Mecca through Ballroom, Northern Soul and 1990s Rave

It was at the heart of dancing for generations.

By Claire Lark
Published 22nd May 2023, 15:45 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 16:05 BST

With its revolving stage, the Mecca Ballroom opened in 1965 as the Locarno and through the following 30 or 40 years it reinvented itself to reflect the ever changing music scene. Remember The Highland Room? It was one of Northern Soul’s top venues in the whole of the North West. DJs included Tony Jebb, Stuart Freeman and during the week, Billy the Kid. Other DJ were Ian Levine and Colin Curtis. At the end of the 1970s it was renamed Tiffany’s and in the later years became Rhythm Dome Nightclub, home to Federation. It was a pivotal moment in the music scene as influential house and rave music took hold in the 90s. It was the end of an era, however, when it was demolished in 2009.

In case you missed them: 31 Blackpool Nightclubs remembered as 'the best to ever exist' by our readers - including Palace, Addisons, 007 and Zone

24 scenes which capture life in Blackpool's favourite pubs including Cahoots, The Shovels, Ramsden Arms and Wetherspoon's Albert and Lion in the 00s

34 retro scenes from much-loved Yates's Wine Lodge - the beating heart of Blackpool's nightlife for decades

Northern Soul night at the Highland Room in the former Mecca nightclub

1. Mecca Memories

Northern Soul night at the Highland Room in the former Mecca nightclub Photo: Martin Bostock

Photo Sales
This was in 2002, when the place was Rhythm Dome Nightclub

2. Mecca Memories

This was in 2002, when the place was Rhythm Dome Nightclub Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
The South Seas themed Bali Ha'l Bar at the Mecca Locarno in 1965

3. Mecca Memories

The South Seas themed Bali Ha'l Bar at the Mecca Locarno in 1965 Photo: staff

Photo Sales
Locarno Mecca on Central Drive

4. Mecca Memories

Locarno Mecca on Central Drive Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Blackpool