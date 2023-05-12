News you can trust since 1873
31 Blackpool Nightclubs remembered as 'the best to ever exist' by our readers - including Palace, Addisons, 007 and Zone

We asked our readers which Blackpool Nightclubs were the best to ever exist – and you told us, in your thousands.

By Claire Lark
Published 12th May 2023, 15:30 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 15:31 BST

What was amazing looking through the comments was how many different nightclubs were mentioned. We know Blackpool is at the heart of entertainment though so it’s no wonder there have been so many over the years.

We’ve picked out the ones which were mentioned the most and these pictures will take you right back to those favourite places. Sarah Fleming summed it all up – ‘Waterfront. Best days ever. If I only had a Time Machine’ Don’t we all! Here’s the full Facebook thread

Queueing for Macy's back in the 90s... another packed place back in the day which readers remember

1. Macy's

Queueing for Macy's back in the 90s... another packed place back in the day which readers remember Photo: National World

The Venue was massive in the 90s and 00s

2. Venue

The Venue was massive in the 90s and 00s Photo: National World

Brian London's 007 Club was ground breaking in its day and lots of you mentioned it. But this is for Bill Glass. It was where he met Brenda, his late wife. He said: 'Brian London that's where I met Brenda, my wife and the love of my life. We had 47 great years together until she joined the angels in March 2022. I miss her every day, but she gave me fantastic memories that all started in the 007'

3. 007 Club

Brian London's 007 Club was ground breaking in its day and lots of you mentioned it. But this is for Bill Glass. It was where he met Brenda, his late wife. He said: 'Brian London that's where I met Brenda, my wife and the love of my life. We had 47 great years together until she joined the angels in March 2022. I miss her every day, but she gave me fantastic memories that all started in the 007' Photo: National World

Flamingo Night Club in 1991. Deb Taylor said: 'Many a good night in Blackpool in The Palace and also Flamingos 🦩 all in the 90’s! We used to just decide to go at 8.30 get changed and get in a car and drive from South Lakes to Blackpool!'

4. Flamingo Nightclub

Flamingo Night Club in 1991. Deb Taylor said: 'Many a good night in Blackpool in The Palace and also Flamingos 🦩 all in the 90’s! We used to just decide to go at 8.30 get changed and get in a car and drive from South Lakes to Blackpool!' Photo: Submit

