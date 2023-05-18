24 scenes which capture life in Blackpool's favourite pubs including Cahoots, The Shovels, Ramsden Arms and Wetherspoon's Albert and Lion in the 00s
These photos from the noughties, with a couple of extras in 2010, celebrate life in Blackpool’s best loved pubs.
By Claire Lark
Published 18th May 2023, 15:31 BST
Updated 18th May 2023, 15:31 BST
They were always at the heart of the community – you might be pictured…
31 Blackpool Nightclubs remembered as 'the best to ever exist' by our readers - including Palace, Addisons, 007 and Zone
16 of the last ‘proper’ old-school pubs still open on the Fylde Coast - including The Taps in Lytham and The Thatched in Poulton-le-Fylde
31 scenes which capture life in Blackpool's best loved pubs in the 90s and 00s - including Nellie Dean's, Merrie England, Rose and Crown and Counting House
Take a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here
Page 1 of 6