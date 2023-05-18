News you can trust since 1873
24 scenes which capture life in Blackpool's favourite pubs including Cahoots, The Shovels, Ramsden Arms and Wetherspoon's Albert and Lion in the 00s

These photos from the noughties, with a couple of extras in 2010, celebrate life in Blackpool’s best loved pubs.

By Claire Lark
Published 18th May 2023, 15:31 BST
Updated 18th May 2023, 15:31 BST

They were always at the heart of the community – you might be pictured…

This was the opening night at CoCo, Market Street, 2009

1. Pub Life

This was the opening night at CoCo, Market Street, 2009 Photo: Bill Johnson

Charissa Frend, Jayde Weir and Caroline Bawdon at Wetherspoons 'The Albert and The Lion' on Blackpool Promenade

2. Pub Life

Charissa Frend, Jayde Weir and Caroline Bawdon at Wetherspoons 'The Albert and The Lion' on Blackpool Promenade Photo: Martin Bostock

Football quiz night at The Shovels to raise money towards the Jimmy Armfield statue at Bloomfield Road. Pictured centre is pub manager Steve Norris with regulars, football fans and former players

3. Pub Life

Football quiz night at The Shovels to raise money towards the Jimmy Armfield statue at Bloomfield Road. Pictured centre is pub manager Steve Norris with regulars, football fans and former players Photo: Bill Johnson

Blackpool FC goalkeeper Matt Gilks was at the Red Lion pub in Bispham to lend his support to their campaign to raise funds for BJFF, 2010

4. Pub Life

Blackpool FC goalkeeper Matt Gilks was at the Red Lion pub in Bispham to lend his support to their campaign to raise funds for BJFF, 2010 Photo: rob lock

