31 scenes which capture life in Blackpool's best loved pubs in the 90s and 00s - including Nellie Dean's, Merrie England, Rose and Crown and Counting House
These are a random selection of photos from 1996 to the early 00s which snapshot life in Blackpool pubs.
By Claire Lark
Published 28th Mar 2023, 15:45 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 16:00 BST
Always at the centre of the community, our much-loved pubs are a focal point for meeting friends, sport, karaoke, competitions, events and of course, a pint, or two. These were the days when there was a pub on every corner, not far between them for a pub crawl! Is your local from back in the day featured? You might recognise someone…
