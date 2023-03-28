News you can trust since 1873
31 scenes which capture life in Blackpool's best loved pubs in the 90s and 00s - including Nellie Dean's, Merrie England, Rose and Crown and Counting House

These are a random selection of photos from 1996 to the early 00s which snapshot life in Blackpool pubs.

By Claire Lark
Published 28th Mar 2023, 15:45 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 16:00 BST

Always at the centre of the community, our much-loved pubs are a focal point for meeting friends, sport, karaoke, competitions, events and of course, a pint, or two. These were the days when there was a pub on every corner, not far between them for a pub crawl! Is your local from back in the day featured? You might recognise someone…

Revellers enjoy the Stars In Your Eyes final at Nellie Dean's in 2002

1. Pub life 90s and 00s

Revellers enjoy the Stars In Your Eyes final at Nellie Dean's in 2002 Photo: Submit

Young hopefuls underwent a Popstars style audtiion at the Pleasure Beach Paradise Room to choose singers for this season in The Star pub. Pictured waiting for their turn are L-R: Katrina Sudrik, Lisa Bintliff, Charlene Cunliffe, Natalie Gorton and Chris Willis

2. Pub life 90s and 00s

Young hopefuls underwent a Popstars style audtiion at the Pleasure Beach Paradise Room to choose singers for this season in The Star pub. Pictured waiting for their turn are L-R: Katrina Sudrik, Lisa Bintliff, Charlene Cunliffe, Natalie Gorton and Chris Willis Photo: Rob Lock

Wheatsheaf landlord Barrie Eastwood (back centre) with regulars on their new indoor driving range inside the pub

3. Pub life 90s and 00s

Wheatsheaf landlord Barrie Eastwood (back centre) with regulars on their new indoor driving range inside the pub Photo: Dawn Castle

Blackpool North Pier showcases its summer shows Merrie England bar, 1998

4. On the Town in the 00s

Blackpool North Pier showcases its summer shows Merrie England bar, 1998 Photo: Bill Johnson

