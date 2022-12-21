News you can trust since 1873
18 scenes which capture life in Blackpool's favourite pubs in the 90s and 00s - including The Mitre, Galleon, Wheatsheaf and Tower Lounge

These photos from the 90s and 00s, with a couple of throw backs to the 80s, celebrate life in Blackpool’s best loved pubs.

By Claire Lark
4 minutes ago

They were always at the heart of the community – you might be pictured…

1. Best loved boozers

Wheatsheaf party night in 1999. Gemma Gorton is serenaded by duo 'Addictions' - Bobby Turner (left) and Carl Taylor

Photo: Bill Johnson

2. Best loved boozers

M55 on stage at the Tower Lounge in 1997

Photo: Bill Johnson

3. Best loved boozers

Outside view of the Mitre pub in West Street, 1996

Photo: Dawn Castle

4. Best loved boozers

Staff and regulars at the Galleon during one of their fundraisers back in the 80s

Photo: Submit

