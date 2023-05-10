News you can trust since 1873
16 of the last ‘proper’ old-school pubs still open on the Fylde Coast - including The Taps in Lytham and The Thatched in Poulton-le-Fylde

There are some pub gems across the Fylde Coast.

By Claire Lark
Published 10th May 2023, 13:33 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 13:34 BST

Numbers might have dwindled but our semi-rural location on the coast still has a clutch of proper old-style pubs. These are the pubs which retain that traditional character, the places where conversations are had, the ones which put ale choice at the forefront, where you can buy Scampi Fries and pork scratchings whilst sitting at the bar and enjoying a pint. And it’s where go for pool, darts and TV sport. The list is by no means exhaustive, there are probably more but is your favourite included?

The Taps is probably Lytham's most renowned pubs. It's charming and has won several awards. There's a real log fire for the winter months and its outside space is a sun trap for the summer

1. The Taps, Lytham

The Taps is probably Lytham's most renowned pubs. It's charming and has won several awards. There's a real log fire for the winter months and its outside space is a sun trap for the summer Photo: Google

The Golden Ball in Poulton was built in the 19th century and was originally a coaching inn for travellers. It's now a Greene King pub and still retains that traditional feel

2. The Golden Ball

The Golden Ball in Poulton was built in the 19th century and was originally a coaching inn for travellers. It's now a Greene King pub and still retains that traditional feel Photo: Google

Coach and Horses in Freckleton is full of homely charm and tradition. Reviews say the pub has friendly staff and a relaxing ambience

3. Fylde Coast's Old School Pubs

Coach and Horses in Freckleton is full of homely charm and tradition. Reviews say the pub has friendly staff and a relaxing ambience Photo: Google

The historic Steamer pub on Queens Terrace is stitched into the fabric of Fleetwood. It's a great real ale pub which offers Live Entertainment at weekends and has The Little Restaurant in the side bar. It is dog friendly and motorcycle friendly

4. Steamer, Fleetwood

The historic Steamer pub on Queens Terrace is stitched into the fabric of Fleetwood. It's a great real ale pub which offers Live Entertainment at weekends and has The Little Restaurant in the side bar. It is dog friendly and motorcycle friendly Photo: National World

