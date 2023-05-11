News you can trust since 1873
17 unseen pictures which go beyond the gates of Blackpool Pontins to the lost era of British holiday camps

Mention the word holiday camp to anyone and they will conjure up an image of strict regimentation of campers marching up and down to the dining room and being herded from one amusement to another.

By Claire Lark
Published 11th May 2023, 14:14 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 14:23 BST

It wasn’t actually like that, of course, it was an old myth which derived from the post war era but the holiday camps of the 1960s onwards prided themselves on holidays of freedom, choice, value for money and above all a good time. These pictures go right back to the early days of Blackpool Pontins (which was flattened and is now a housing estate) and for us locals it wasn’t a place we ever saw, not beyond the entrance at least. The take us inside the chalets, pools and leisure facilities in never seen before pictures from our archives.

The bright colours of the entrance to the holiday camp back in 1995

The caption on the back of this 1987 pictures says ' Just try getting the kids out of this super pool an dressed in time for tea'

A view showing a newly built playground in 1962

This was July 1986 and it's captioned with 'Pontins, friendly, fun and value for money'

