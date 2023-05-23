News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jet2, easyJet & Ryanair issue chickenpox warning
Rolf Harris: Convicted paedophile dies aged 93
Prince Harry loses bid to challenge decision over UK security plans
TikToker, 18, arrested over viral prank’ videos
Wilko could close stores as firm in early stages of major shake-up
35,000+ incidents of sexual violence recorded in NHS England 2017-2022

Blackpool Fish and Chip Shop nostalgia: 21 of our favourite chippies in the 2000s including Dawsons, the Yorkshireman and the Frying Squad

We all love a good chippy tea.
By Claire Lark
Published 23rd May 2023, 11:01 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 11:02 BST

And let’s face it, Blackpool is arguably the home of the classic British favourite. But where did we go in the noughties for fish and chips? These were some of the area’s favourites in the 2000s, were any near you? Some are still going strong.

In case you missed them: 27 scenes which snapshot life in Blackpool's best loved pubs in the 90s and 00s - including George Hotel, Talk of the Coast, Dutton Arms and Farmer's Arms

17 pictures of the oldest buildings in Blackpool including 18th Century gems Blowing Sands cottage and Raikes Hall

38 scenes from nights out at Club Sanuk in Blackpool right back to when it first opened in the 00s

Owners of Yorkshireman Fish and Chips in Waterloo Road - Tony Brookes, wife Joyce and son Phillip

1. Favourite Chippies of the Noughties

Owners of Yorkshireman Fish and Chips in Waterloo Road - Tony Brookes, wife Joyce and son Phillip Photo: Wayne Paulo

Photo Sales
Fresh Bite Fish and Chips on Central Drive

2. Favourite Chippes of the noughties

Fresh Bite Fish and Chips on Central Drive Photo: Martin Bostock

Photo Sales
Mo Moreland (centre) with residents of Harcourt Road and St Annes Road, South Shore, outside the Fish and Chip Shop in St Annes Road. There were plans to turn it into a Kebab shop. Do you remember this?

3. Favourite Chippies of the noughties

Mo Moreland (centre) with residents of Harcourt Road and St Annes Road, South Shore, outside the Fish and Chip Shop in St Annes Road. There were plans to turn it into a Kebab shop. Do you remember this? Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
Harold Rigby`s Fish and Chip shop, Waterloo Road

4. Favourite Chippies of the Noughties

Harold Rigby`s Fish and Chip shop, Waterloo Road Photo: Jeff Walker

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Blackpool