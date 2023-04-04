27 scenes which snapshot life in Blackpool's best loved pubs in the 90s and 00s - including George Hotel, Talk of the Coast, Dutton Arms and Farmer's Arms
These pictures capture the best of Blackpool’s pubs in the 90s and 00s.
By Claire Lark
Published 4th Apr 2023, 14:05 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 14:05 BST
It’s a like a pub crawl of all the favourites and there were many reasons why the pictures were taken. They snapshot the people, places and memories which made them what they were right back to the mid-90s. Is your local featured? You might be able to spot yourself…
