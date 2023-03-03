News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

33 pictures from Blackpool nightclubs which were loved in the decade of the 00s - including Heaven and Hell, Sanctuary and K2

These pictures from Blackpool’s incredible club scene in the noughties revisit some of the much-loved venues in town.

By Claire Lark
55 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Mar 2023, 1:24pm

Can you spot yourself?

In case you missed them: 12 of the last ‘proper’ old-school pubs still open in Blackpool - including Dutton Arms and Lifeboat Inn

19 memorable scenes from Rumours - the much-loved Blackpool nightclub of the 90s and 00s

26 scenes from a lost era of Blackpool nightclubs – the loved and missed ones of the 1990s

Take a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here

1. Nightclubs 00s

A night out at Blackpool's iconic Heaven and Hell.

Photo: Kelby Garside

Photo Sales

2. Nightclubs 00s

Opening of K2 in Church Street in 2004. Radio Wave and K2 DJ Roy Lynch.

Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales

3. Nightclubs 00s

Disciples was a monthly dance party at Central Pier in the 00s

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

4. Nightclubs, 00s

Allister Whitehead in charge of the tunes at Insomnia back in 2002

Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 9
Blackpool