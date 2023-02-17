News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

26 scenes from a lost era of Blackpool nightclubs – the loved and missed ones of the 1990s

If only we could go back for one last night out.

By Claire Lark
13 minutes ago
Updated 17th Feb 2023, 12:45pm

The number of nightclubs and bars in Blackpool back in the 1990s was phenomenal. People would travel from all over the north west for a night out in our lively resort and it’s not surprising. You’ll know the places – Rhythm Dome, The Palace, Jellies, Metro. All the old favourites are there. Are you pictured?

In case you missed them: 33 scenes which snapshot life in Fleetwood's much-loved pubs and clubs in the 90s and 00s

32 nightlife scenes captured in Blackpool pubs, clubs and bars during the decade of the 00s

Loved and lost nightclubs from the 80s and 90s - 22 scenes which remember the best of Blackpool's thriving nightlife

Take a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here

1. Nightclubbing in the 90s

Revellers in the Palace nightclub back in the '90s when it was the place to be

Photo: Dawn Castle

Photo Sales

2. Nightclubbing in the 90s

Party time at BJ's nightclub on Central Pier, Blackpool. Pictured enjoying the atmosphere at the re-vamped club are L-R: Kate Lindsay, Natalie James, Zoe Randall and Sally Hempel.

Photo: Rob Lock

Photo Sales

3. Nightclubbing in the 90s

A packed dancefloor at Addisons in 1999

Photo: Dawn Castle

Photo Sales

4. Nightclubbing in the 90s

Jellies Nightclub ready for a big bank holiday weekend. Are you pictured?

Photo: National world

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
BlackpoolPeopleMetroFleetwood