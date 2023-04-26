17 pictures of the oldest buildings in Blackpool including 18th Century gems Blowing Sands cottage and Raikes Hall
Blackpool has some eye-catching architecture and when researching its oldest buildings, it’s surprising how old some of them are.
By Claire Lark
Published 26th Apr 2023, 13:08 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 13:17 BST
But its not just the more well-know structures which are among the oldest. There are quaint 18th Century cottages which have stood the test of time, manors and churches which are steeped in history. Most of these buildings are Grade II listed buildings. The only Grade 1 entry is our beloved Blackpool Tower which is categorised as a ‘building of exceptional interest, sometimes considered to be internationally important’. And we fully agree. These pictures show buildings which were all built in the 19th Century. They are in no particular order of age but are among the oldest in our town.
