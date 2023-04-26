News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Facebook down for hundreds of users across UK
33 minutes ago Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill confirms she will attend coronation
1 hour ago London Marathon’s tribute to runner who died following Sunday’s race
1 hour ago Jeremy Clarkson responds to idea of buying BBC’s Top Gear rights
1 hour ago King Charles rebuffs Heathrow Airport offer
3 hours ago McFly announce ‘Power to Play’ UK tour - how to buy tickets

17 pictures of the oldest buildings in Blackpool including 18th Century gems Blowing Sands cottage and Raikes Hall

Blackpool has some eye-catching architecture and when researching its oldest buildings, it’s surprising how old some of them are.

By Claire Lark
Published 26th Apr 2023, 13:08 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 13:17 BST

But its not just the more well-know structures which are among the oldest. There are quaint 18th Century cottages which have stood the test of time, manors and churches which are steeped in history. Most of these buildings are Grade II listed buildings. The only Grade 1 entry is our beloved Blackpool Tower which is categorised as a ‘building of exceptional interest, sometimes considered to be internationally important’. And we fully agree. These pictures show buildings which were all built in the 19th Century. They are in no particular order of age but are among the oldest in our town.

In case you missed them: 14 fascinating meanings behind place names in and around Blackpool and the Fylde Coast from Scandinavian origins to Old English phrases

9 lost scenes of Blackpool streets, buildings and shops in the decade of the 70s

25 evocative scenes of lost Derby Baths in Blackpool with its Olympic swimming pool, Black Hole water slide and Splashland

Take a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here

Blowing Sands is an 18th century, grade II listed building earmarked by historians as being one of the few remaining early dwellings from Blackpool's agricultural past. A blue plaque on the front of the cottage marks it out as part of the Blackpool Civic Trust heritage trail and states that the house now stands as the representative of several similar late-18th century dwellings in the area

1. Blackpool's Oldest Buildings

Blowing Sands is an 18th century, grade II listed building earmarked by historians as being one of the few remaining early dwellings from Blackpool's agricultural past. A blue plaque on the front of the cottage marks it out as part of the Blackpool Civic Trust heritage trail and states that the house now stands as the representative of several similar late-18th century dwellings in the area Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Built in 1840 Little Marton Mill was a working mill until the 1920s. It was renovated in 1968. The plan is circular, with four storeys and a basement and two doors

2. Blackpool's Oldest Building

Built in 1840 Little Marton Mill was a working mill until the 1920s. It was renovated in 1968. The plan is circular, with four storeys and a basement and two doors Photo: National World

Photo Sales
The Winter Gardens was built between 1875 and 1878 and was designed by Thomas Mitchell. Additions were made to the building in 1894, 1897, 1930–31 and 1939

3. Blackpool's Oldest Buildings

The Winter Gardens was built between 1875 and 1878 and was designed by Thomas Mitchell. Additions were made to the building in 1894, 1897, 1930–31 and 1939 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Layton Cemetery Chapel was built in 1873 to a design by Garlick, Park and Sykes. A single storey building the chapel's town has an octagonal spire. This photo dates back to 1998

4. Layton Cemetery Chapel

Layton Cemetery Chapel was built in 1873 to a design by Garlick, Park and Sykes. A single storey building the chapel's town has an octagonal spire. This photo dates back to 1998 Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:BlackpoolBlackpool TowerGrade II