The urban history of Blackpool and the rest of the Fylde Coast is complex, ancient and fascinating.
We have our well-known towns but they are entwined with smaller districts, suburbs and villages which all have their own identity and many of which can be traced back centuries.
Earliest settlements are even mentioned in the Domesday Book. But where do their names come from? Why is Blackpool called Blackpool and where did the name Cleveleys originate? We’ve researched 14 different towns and districts on our beloved Fylde Coast to discover the heritage of their titles.
1. What's behind the names?
2. Blackpool
Blackpool itself was first seen in medieval ages. It takes its name from the black pool of water was known as 'Le Pull' - a discoloured stream draining Marton Mere and Marton Moss through peat lands. The stream ran alongside Blackpool Old Road to the sea Photo: Charlotte Graham
3. Anchorsholme
This one makes sense. It's thought the name Anchorsholme comes from the old Scandinavian word 'holmr' which means a piece of dry ground in a marsh which forms an island. And 'Anchors' means a location where someone would fasten up a boat. Pictured are shops in the Anchorsholme area of East Pines Drive Photo: Google
4. Poulton-le-Fylde
The name Poulton derives from old English meaning 'settlement by the pool' - in this case Skippool. There have been different spellings through the years including Pultun, Polton, Potton, Poolton and Poulton. The Le-Fylde part, which means in the district of Fylde, came in 1842 with the arrival of the Penny Post to distinguish our Poulton from Poulton-le-Sands in Morecambe Photo: Google