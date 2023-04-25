4 . Poulton-le-Fylde

The name Poulton derives from old English meaning 'settlement by the pool' - in this case Skippool. There have been different spellings through the years including Pultun, Polton, Potton, Poolton and Poulton. The Le-Fylde part, which means in the district of Fylde, came in 1842 with the arrival of the Penny Post to distinguish our Poulton from Poulton-le-Sands in Morecambe