25 evocative scenes of lost Derby Baths in Blackpool with its Olympic swimming pool, Black Hole water slide and Splashland

It’s an icon of Blackpool’s past.

By Claire Lark
Published 24th Apr 2023, 12:36 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 12:44 BST

The art deco style pool at North Shore was impressive and held swimming trials and competitions in its earlier days. The water was warmed sea water back then before switching to fresh water from the mains.

In later years, innovative water chutes both indoor and outdoor, were added including the Black Hole – did you ride it? With it’s - too high for many – diving boards in place and the slides, it was a winner.

By the 1980s, however, the pool’s days were numbered. In a highly controversial move it was decided that Derby Baths should close. People were furious and protested to keep it open. But in March 1990 the bulldozers moved in to demolish it. It has remained an empty space at the side of the Grand Hotel ever since.

The Black Hole waterslide was loved by kids and this scene sums it up well

1. Memories of Derby Baths

The Black Hole waterslide was loved by kids and this scene sums it up well Photo: National World

The unmistakable water slides...

2. Memories of Derby Baths

The unmistakable water slides... Photo: National World

A rare colour photo from our archives which shows the pool mid-1980s

3. Memories of Derby Baths

A rare colour photo from our archives which shows the pool mid-1980s Photo: submit

The pool's deep end can be seen in this photo after being emptied

4. Memories of Derby Baths

The pool's deep end can be seen in this photo after being emptied Photo: National World

