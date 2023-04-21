News you can trust since 1873
9 famous faces from Poulton-le-Fylde including Police guitarist Andy Summers and Emmerdale actor Joe-Warren Plant

The Fylde Coast has its fair share of famous faces but these are the ones from Poulton-le-Fylde.

By Claire Lark
Published 21st Apr 2023, 15:03 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 15:03 BST

For such a small market town there are some well known people from the world of entertainment or sport who were either born, grew up or made their homes there.

Andrew James Somers, known professionally as Andy Summers is a guitarist, most famous as a member of the rock band Police

1. Poulton's Famous

Andrew James Somers, known professionally as Andy Summers is a guitarist, most famous as a member of the rock band Police Photo: Valerie Macon

Joe-Warren Plant is best known for his role of Jacob Gallagher in the British soap opera Emmerdale

2. Poulton's Famous

Joe-Warren Plant is best known for his role of Jacob Gallagher in the British soap opera Emmerdale Photo: Ian Gavan

Ice-skating champ Dan Whiston has his roots firmly on the Fylde Coast. He grew up in Poulton and attended Baines High School

3. Poulton's Famous

Ice-skating champ Dan Whiston has his roots firmly on the Fylde Coast. He grew up in Poulton and attended Baines High School Photo: Daniel Martino

Larry Cassidy was best known for being the singer and bassist of post-punk and electronic band Section 25. He was born into the family which owned Casdon Toys. He died in 2010

4. Poulton's Famous

Larry Cassidy was best known for being the singer and bassist of post-punk and electronic band Section 25. He was born into the family which owned Casdon Toys. He died in 2010 Photo: submit

