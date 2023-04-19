News you can trust since 1873
17 pictures looking back at life inside popular Blackpool pubs in the early 2000s - including Lifeboat Pub, Last Orders and Auctioneer

Our local pubs have always been the beating heart of the community.

By Claire Lark
Published 19th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST

Blackpool’s pubs have played a special part in the lives of many over the years, helping to create memories that have lasted a lifetime. These pictures from The Gazette archives remember some of the best places to go in the early 00s.

The Saddle Beer Festival on Whitegate Drive, 2001

The Saddle Beer Festival on Whitegate Drive, 2001 Photo: Dawn Castle

The Lifeboat Pub Pool competition winners - Peter Walsh, Jimmy Smith and Paul Ashworth

The Lifeboat Pub Pool competition winners - Peter Walsh, Jimmy Smith and Paul Ashworth Photo: Dave Nelson

Local band Adrenalin in action at The Mariners pub, Norbreck

Local band Adrenalin in action at The Mariners pub, Norbreck Photo: Rob Lock

The Wheatsheaf Hotel on Talbot Road. Pictured under the Kosovan flag are L-R: pub landlord and Kosovan 'Ambassador' Barrie Eastwood with Ian Bootham and Syd Marshall

The Wheatsheaf Hotel on Talbot Road. Pictured under the Kosovan flag are L-R: pub landlord and Kosovan 'Ambassador' Barrie Eastwood with Ian Bootham and Syd Marshall Photo: Rob Lock

