17 pictures looking back at life inside popular Blackpool pubs in the early 2000s - including Lifeboat Pub, Last Orders and Auctioneer
Our local pubs have always been the beating heart of the community.
By Claire Lark
Published 19th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST
Blackpool’s pubs have played a special part in the lives of many over the years, helping to create memories that have lasted a lifetime. These pictures from The Gazette archives remember some of the best places to go in the early 00s.
