News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

23 scenes which snapshot life in Blackpool's best loved pubs in the 90s and 00s - including Raikes Hall, The Castle, and a visit by Lady Gaga

These pictures round-up life in the pub back in the 90s and 00s

By Claire Lark
56 minutes ago
Updated 9th Mar 2023, 4:32pm

Lots of faces, landlords and landladies, events and celebrations in the places Blackpool people loved to go to. You might recognise someone…

In case you missed them: 33 pictures from Blackpool nightclubs which were loved in the decade of the 00s - including Heaven and Hell, Sanctuary and K2

19 memorable scenes from Rumours - the much-loved Blackpool nightclub of the 90s and 00s

23 picture memories of Blackpool town centre pub crawl venues loved in the 90s and 00s

Take a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here

Wheatsheaf party night. From left, Mandy Steed, Lisa Steed, Debbie O'Rourke and Maria Gouhar, late 90s

1. Pubs - 90s and 00s

Wheatsheaf party night. From left, Mandy Steed, Lisa Steed, Debbie O'Rourke and Maria Gouhar, late 90s

Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
A football quiz night held at The Shovels, Common Edge Road raised money towards the Jimmy Armfield statue. Pictured centre is pub manager Steve Norris with regulars, football fans and former players.

2. Pubs 90s and 00s

A football quiz night held at The Shovels, Common Edge Road raised money towards the Jimmy Armfield statue. Pictured centre is pub manager Steve Norris with regulars, football fans and former players.

Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
George Craig (left) and Billy Allan, the Crazy Cowboys on the newly-opened Wetherspoon's pub Albert and the Lion on Blackpool promenade

3. Pubs 90s and 00s

George Craig (left) and Billy Allan, the Crazy Cowboys on the newly-opened Wetherspoon's pub Albert and the Lion on Blackpool promenade

Photo: Rob Lock

Photo Sales
'The Albert and The Lion' on Blackpool Promenade. L-R Charissa Frend, Jayde Weir and Caroline Bawdon

4. wbeg-10-03-23- albert and lion 4.JPG-NW

'The Albert and The Lion' on Blackpool Promenade. L-R Charissa Frend, Jayde Weir and Caroline Bawdon

Photo: Martin Bostock

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
BlackpoolLady Gaga