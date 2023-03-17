25 pictures from lost Blackpool nightclubs and bars of the 80s - including Adam and Eve, Oz, Yates's, Mardi Gras and Jenks
These memorable pictures focus on Blackpool’s nightclub scene of the 1980s.
By Claire Lark
Published 17th Mar 2023, 13:31 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 14:54 GMT
Sadly, every single of of these clubs are gone. They either closed down or in some cases demolished altogether. But they were places everyone loved to go in the 1980s. Some spilled over to the 1990s and others were there in the decade before. But what they all have in common is that 1980s vibe and it was during that era when they came alive. They are a unique set of photos which also show some of the venues when they were empty, a rare sight when most people were used to being there in darkness – under the ambience of lights and music to set the scene. Can you remember them?
