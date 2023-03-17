News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned
3 hours ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
4 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
5 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
6 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike
7 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet

25 pictures from lost Blackpool nightclubs and bars of the 80s - including Adam and Eve, Oz, Yates's, Mardi Gras and Jenks

These memorable pictures focus on Blackpool’s nightclub scene of the 1980s.

By Claire Lark
Published 17th Mar 2023, 13:31 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 14:54 GMT

Sadly, every single of of these clubs are gone. They either closed down or in some cases demolished altogether. But they were places everyone loved to go in the 1980s. Some spilled over to the 1990s and others were there in the decade before. But what they all have in common is that 1980s vibe and it was during that era when they came alive. They are a unique set of photos which also show some of the venues when they were empty, a rare sight when most people were used to being there in darkness – under the ambience of lights and music to set the scene. Can you remember them?

In case you missed them: 29 landlords from Blackpool pubs who pulled the pints in the 90s and 00s including Wheatsheaf, Bloomfield, Flashman's and The Queens

33 pictures from Blackpool nightclubs which were loved in the decade of the 00s - including Heaven and Hell, Sanctuary and K2

29 scenes from loved and lost Blackpool nightclubs during the 90s and 00s - including SQ2, Waterfront, Syndicate and Heaven and Hell

Take a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here

Adam and Eve, Oz, Yates's and Rio's - nightclubs of the 80s

1. Lost Clubs of the 80s

Adam and Eve, Oz, Yates's and Rio's - nightclubs of the 80s Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Yates's, August 1988. Are you pictured?

2. Lost Clubs of the 80s

Yates's, August 1988. Are you pictured? Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Back to Oz - inside the Central Pier Club as it opened in 1989

3. Lost Clubs of the 80s

Back to Oz - inside the Central Pier Club as it opened in 1989 Photo: National World

Photo Sales
This was inside Addisons in 1989 - the popular club had undergone a refurbishment

4. Lost Clubs of the 80s

This was inside Addisons in 1989 - the popular club had undergone a refurbishment Photo: library

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Blackpool