Blackpool 1999: 22 picture gems which capture a year of people memories from Miss Blackpool to school celebrations at Highfield High

From Miss Blackpool and Highfield High School celebrations to nights out at Heaven and Hell and abseiling the Big One, 1999 was a year to remember.

By Claire Lark
Published 21st Apr 2023, 10:57 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 10:57 BST

Every picture in our gallery was taken during that year as Blackpool geared up for the Millennium. So much was going on and there were plenty of picture opportunities to be had. You might remember some of them and you might even be pictured…

Miss Blackpool 1999 Caroline Porter (centre) with Joanne Birchall (right) 2nd and Natalie James (left) 3rd

1. Blackpool 1999

Miss Blackpool 1999 Caroline Porter (centre) with Joanne Birchall (right) 2nd and Natalie James (left) 3rd Photo: Dave Nelson

Lionel Vinyl picks up a couple of decks at Cash Transformers on the corner of Church Street and Regent Road. He is pictured with proprietor Mark Massey

2. Blackpool 1999

Lionel Vinyl picks up a couple of decks at Cash Transformers on the corner of Church Street and Regent Road. He is pictured with proprietor Mark Massey Photo: Bill Johnson

Eight budding DJ's from Collegiate school completed a DJ scheme with Blackpool Youth and Community services. They were Johnny Lee, Kerry Robertson, Matthew Banting, Steven Rider, Matthew Barson, Dean Cassidy and Clare Jones

3. Blackpool 1999

Eight budding DJ's from Collegiate school completed a DJ scheme with Blackpool Youth and Community services. They were Johnny Lee, Kerry Robertson, Matthew Banting, Steven Rider, Matthew Barson, Dean Cassidy and Clare Jones Photo: Martin Bostock

Layton Primary School choir singing at the Helping Hands awards at the De Vere Hotel Blackpool

4. Blackpool 1999

Layton Primary School choir singing at the Helping Hands awards at the De Vere Hotel Blackpool Photo: Martin Bostock

