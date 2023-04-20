9 Blackpool buildings and areas on Historic England's Heritage at Risk list or in severe disrepair
Blackpool has a number of buildings and sites which are potentially at risk from further decline.
The resort has some wonderful examples of architecture, many of which are already protected by listed status but according to Historic England’s Heritage at Risk register, these buildings are in poor condition and at risk of further decline.
Other buildings featured have been left abandoned for years and are blots on the landscape as they fall into further disrepair. Only last month, one of them went up in the flames.
