9 Blackpool buildings and areas on Historic England's Heritage at Risk list or in severe disrepair

Blackpool has a number of buildings and sites which are potentially at risk from further decline.

By Claire Lark
Published 20th Apr 2023, 13:14 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 13:14 BST

The resort has some wonderful examples of architecture, many of which are already protected by listed status but according to Historic England’s Heritage at Risk register, these buildings are in poor condition and at risk of further decline.

Other buildings featured have been left abandoned for years and are blots on the landscape as they fall into further disrepair. Only last month, one of them went up in the flames.

New Hacketts Hotel on the corner of Queens Promenade and King Edward Avenue closed in 2018. It has since suffered fire, break-ins and attracted fly-tippers. Last year, urban explorers took a look inside and found a hoard of hand sanitiser and abandoned mannequins

1. Buildings at Risk

New Hacketts Hotel on the corner of Queens Promenade and King Edward Avenue closed in 2018. It has since suffered fire, break-ins and attracted fly-tippers. Last year, urban explorers took a look inside and found a hoard of hand sanitiser and abandoned mannequins Photo: Google

This is Thanksgiving Shrine of Our Lady of Lourdes in Whinney Heys Road. It's described as an exemplary war memorial thanksgiving chapel with a 'magnificent interior'. The shrine has been vacant since 1998 and has severe damage to the inside. It's in the hands of the Historic Chapels Trust and a scheme of repairs has been implemented

2. Buildings at Risk

This is Thanksgiving Shrine of Our Lady of Lourdes in Whinney Heys Road. It's described as an exemplary war memorial thanksgiving chapel with a 'magnificent interior'. The shrine has been vacant since 1998 and has severe damage to the inside. It's in the hands of the Historic Chapels Trust and a scheme of repairs has been implemented Photo: Google

This is the former Woolworths Building on the corner of Bond Street and Waterloo Road. Back in February this year, there was a last ditch attempt to win permission to demolish and replace it with a car park. But the plan was thrown out

3. Buildings at Risk

This is the former Woolworths Building on the corner of Bond Street and Waterloo Road. Back in February this year, there was a last ditch attempt to win permission to demolish and replace it with a car park. But the plan was thrown out Photo: Google

The Winter Gardens is listed as being in a 'poor' state of repair, however much is being done to improve the important Blackpool landmark through an extensive restoration programme

4. Buildings at Risk

The Winter Gardens is listed as being in a 'poor' state of repair, however much is being done to improve the important Blackpool landmark through an extensive restoration programme Photo: Google

