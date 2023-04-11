News you can trust since 1873
10 Blackpool buildings we have lost in recent times and why

Blackpool has seen huge changes over the last ten years with investment, new developments and new-builds.

By Claire Lark
Published 11th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST

These photos show some of the iconic buildings which have gone forever – replaced in some cases - and the reasons why they were pulled down.

The Tache Nightclub was demolished as part of the gateway scheme at Cookson Street and Talbot Rd

1. Lost Buildings

The Tache Nightclub was demolished as part of the gateway scheme at Cookson Street and Talbot Rd Photo: Bill Johnson

The passenger terminal at Blackpool Airport was a landmark at Squires Gate. Demolition took place in 2016 because of financial loss. In its place is Lancashire Energy HQ which is park of Blackpool and Fylde College

2. Lost Buildings

The passenger terminal at Blackpool Airport was a landmark at Squires Gate. Demolition took place in 2016 because of financial loss. In its place is Lancashire Energy HQ which is park of Blackpool and Fylde College Photo: submit

The former Arnold School site in South Shore was demolished to make way for Armfield Academy in 2018

3. Lost Buildings

The former Arnold School site in South Shore was demolished to make way for Armfield Academy in 2018 Photo: Rob Lock

The National Savings tower on Mythop Road was an iconic sight. It was demolished in 2017 after being empty for several years following the outsourcing of jobs. The area is now a housing estate

4. Lost Buildings

The National Savings tower on Mythop Road was an iconic sight. It was demolished in 2017 after being empty for several years following the outsourcing of jobs. The area is now a housing estate Photo: Daniel Martino

