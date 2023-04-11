10 Blackpool buildings we have lost in recent times and why
Blackpool has seen huge changes over the last ten years with investment, new developments and new-builds.
By Claire Lark
Published 11th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST
These photos show some of the iconic buildings which have gone forever – replaced in some cases - and the reasons why they were pulled down.
In case you missed them: 12 iconic images of Blackpool's most memorable landmarks which have been lost forever
11 scenes of Blackpool Palatine Hotel which stood pride of place for a generation - including its demolition
Who is Basil Newby? Everything you need to know about the Blackpool entrepreneur and businessman behind Funny Girls, Flamingo and The Flying Handbag
We love taking you on a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here
Page 1 of 3