The Blackpool businessman has spent almost 45 years building an empire to be proud of – a nightlife circuit which pushed boundaries in the very early days but one which was welcomed with open arms in his hometown. From humble business beginnings he was a trailblazer for the gay community and when he opened his beloved Flamingo it became his pride and joy. It was a legendary place for locals - gay and straight - to enjoy a night out and it was the start of an impressive future.

How old is Basil Newby?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Basil is 71-years-old. He was born in October 1951 right here on the Fylde Coast.

Basil Newby, the entrepreneur businessman who has created a nightlife empire in Blackpool. He is pictured outside one of his biggest business successes - Funny Girls

Where is Basil Newby’s House?

Basil lives at Mallard Hall, a luxurious mansion in Singleton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

What was his early life like?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Basil spent his childhood with his parents running theatrical guest houses where stars of the day used to stay including huge names such as Grace Jones, Shirley Bassey and Norman Evans. He was educated at a boarding school in Wales where his parents hoped he would gravitate towards a career in law or teaching. But instead he wanted to follow his passion to be a Blue Coat at Pontins, the first sign of his natural steer towards the entertainment world. He admitted it didn’t go down well with his mum and dad at all but he was insistent, audiences were fascinated, especially because he wasn’t afraid of the fact he was gay.

Basil Newby's stunning home - Mallard Hall in Singleton

How did his nightclub empire begin?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Basil’s experience as a Blue Coat in Torquay affirmed what he wanted to do and on returning to Blackpool, his entrepreneurial edge kicked in. He opened his first shop in Chapel Street, while also setting about his first drag act with Basil St James Plus Two. It was a few years later, after being inspired by a conversation with his partner, and with Blackpool enjoying the heights of tourism, that he invested in his first club, a gay venue. There was nothing like it at the time, no specific gay club venue in Blackpool. It was 1979 and he was told about the old Flamingo on Talbot Road and that was that – The Flamingo was born. He decided to keep the original name which served him well and later he bought the ground floor of the Flamingo premises for The Flying Handbag. It was the catalyst for a growing empire.

Funny Girls

Advertisement Hide Ad

Funny Girls first opened at its original Queen Street venue in 1994 and the talented Girls have delighted audiences with their incredible wit and charm through their drag show ever since. The venue’s first home was a converted corner shop and was an instant success. In 2002, Funny Girls moved to the former Odeon Cinema building in Dickson Road to a grand opening which was performed by Joan Collins. Basil once said that when it first opened, there were faces peering through the windows because they didn’t know and were so unsure of what Funny Girls was all about. But a couple of years in, there were regularly queues four deep. He had always wanted to build something inclusive for everyone. Despite financial setbacks in 2018, Funny Girls, with its flamboyant mix of drag queens, music, and sharp comedy has remained at the top of Blackpool’s entertainment.

A packed Funny Girls in its early 1990s days

Advertisement Hide Ad

When did he get his MBE and what was it for?

He was awarded the MBE in the 2014 New Year’s Honours List for services to business and the lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender community. It was a difficult time for Basil as he had been battling cancer and also had had licence issues with Flamingo. At the time he said: “When I first heard I was to receive an MBE, I felt very humbled. I was born in Blackpool and have spent all my life here, and I feel this is for Blackpool - not just for me. For the last couple of years, not just me, but all of us in Blackpool have gone through a bad time. So this is the cherry on the cake and makes it all worthwhile. It is tough for everyone trying to run a business, and I feel this is a reward for all of us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad