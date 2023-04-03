News you can trust since 1873
An early photo of the Palatine Hotel, possibly 1930s

11 scenes of Blackpool Palatine Hotel which stood pride of place for a generation - including its demolition

The Palatine Hotel was one of Blackpool’s premier places to stay.

By Claire Lark
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 08:24 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 08:25 BST

It opened in 1879 and had prime positiion opposite Central Station and the northern end of the Golden Mile. These photos are historical journey of its later years until demolition in 1973. The site was redeveloped with the iconic Palace nightclub above which later became the Sands Venue and more recently as the Sands Venue Resort Hotel.

This was 1973 and the caption on the back of the photo says 'Machinery has been erected on a section of pavement at Houndshill in Blackpol, where boreholes are being drilled. The soil was being tested at certain points in preparation for future redevelopment at the Palatine Hotel block

This was 1973 and the caption on the back of the photo says 'Machinery has been erected on a section of pavement at Houndshill in Blackpol, where boreholes are being drilled. The soil was being tested at certain points in preparation for future redevelopment at the Palatine Hotel block

The entrance to the Palatine Hotel in May 1959

The entrance to the Palatine Hotel in May 1959

Demolition work gets underway in this scene taken from the promenade

Demolition work gets underway in this scene taken from the promenade

The caption on the back of this photo says: 'Standing on the Promenade watching the demolition of the Palatine building, a wave of nostalgia came for things long-ago and far away

The caption on the back of this photo says: 'Standing on the Promenade watching the demolition of the Palatine building, a wave of nostalgia came for things long-ago and far away

