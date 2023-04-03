11 scenes of Blackpool Palatine Hotel which stood pride of place for a generation - including its demolition
The Palatine Hotel was one of Blackpool’s premier places to stay.
It opened in 1879 and had prime positiion opposite Central Station and the northern end of the Golden Mile. These photos are historical journey of its later years until demolition in 1973. The site was redeveloped with the iconic Palace nightclub above which later became the Sands Venue and more recently as the Sands Venue Resort Hotel.
