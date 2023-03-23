9 lost buildings in Blackpool which were landmarks of past times - including Yates's, Palatine Building and Pontins
These buildings were key landmarks for Blackpool residents and tourists in bygone times.
By Claire Lark
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 04:55 GMT
But through urban progress or in some cases because of fire, they disappeared from the landscape. Palatine Buildings, the old Central Station and Pontins are all featured. But do you remember the brewery on Talbot Road?
