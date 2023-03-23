News you can trust since 1873
9 lost buildings in Blackpool which were landmarks of past times - including Yates's, Palatine Building and Pontins

These buildings were key landmarks for Blackpool residents and tourists in bygone times.

By Claire Lark
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 04:55 GMT

But through urban progress or in some cases because of fire, they disappeared from the landscape. Palatine Buildings, the old Central Station and Pontins are all featured. But do you remember the brewery on Talbot Road?

Looking towards the yard at the C&S Queens Brewery in Talbot Road. This was in 1944

1. Lost Landmarks and Buildings

Looking towards the yard at the C&S Queens Brewery in Talbot Road. This was in 1944

The newly completed luxury entertainments hall for campers at the Squires Gate holiday camp in 1937. It later became Pontins

2. Lost Landmarks and Buildings

The newly completed luxury entertainments hall for campers at the Squires Gate holiday camp in 1937. It later became Pontins

The Palatine Hotel was opposite Central Station and was built in 1879. It had a prime site but was demolished in the early 1970s and redeveloped, most famously used as The Palace Nightclub

3. Lost Landmarks and Buildings

The Palatine Hotel was opposite Central Station and was built in 1879. It had a prime site but was demolished in the early 1970s and redeveloped, most famously used as The Palace Nightclub

Blackpool Central Station in the 1950s looking towards Marks And Spencer on the corner of Albert Road and Bank Hey Street

4. Lost Landmarks and Buildings

Blackpool Central Station in the 1950s looking towards Marks And Spencer on the corner of Albert Road and Bank Hey Street

