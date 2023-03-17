With it’s ‘onion’ or ‘teardrop’ toppers, as they have been affectionately known through the years, the Big Dipper has become symbolic to thrill-seeking rollercoaster enthusiasts – it’s the one everyone knows. As Blackpool Pleasure Beach opens it’s gates for the 2023 season, the Big Dipper will take centre stage with celebrations planned for it’s actual anniversary on August 23. These pictures, courtesy of Blackpool Pleasure Beach, have been rarely seen, they are a real treat and show the rollercoaster from construction right through the decades.