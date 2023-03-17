News you can trust since 1873
16 nostalgic pictures show iconic Blackpool Pleasure Beach rollercoaster the Big Dipper - as it enters its 100th season

The Big Dipper has created a century of memories for millions of people.

By Claire Lark
Published 17th Mar 2023, 04:55 GMT

With it’s ‘onion’ or ‘teardrop’ toppers, as they have been affectionately known through the years, the Big Dipper has become symbolic to thrill-seeking rollercoaster enthusiasts – it’s the one everyone knows. As Blackpool Pleasure Beach opens it’s gates for the 2023 season, the Big Dipper will take centre stage with celebrations planned for it’s actual anniversary on August 23. These pictures, courtesy of Blackpool Pleasure Beach, have been rarely seen, they are a real treat and show the rollercoaster from construction right through the decades.

A superb picture from 1959

1. Big Dipper - 100 Years of Memories

A superb picture from 1959 Photo: National World

The Big Dipper is the oldest continually operating rollercoaster in the UK. This picture is from 1984 - the riders are right at the top

2. Big Dipper - 100 Years of Memories

The Big Dipper is the oldest continually operating rollercoaster in the UK. This picture is from 1984 - the riders are right at the top Photo: Blackpool Pleasure Beach Archives

Two young girls stroll across a swathe of undeveloped land at the Pleasure Beach against the backdrop of the Big Dipper. The roller coaster was built by William Strickler at a cost of just £25,000

3. Big Dipper - 100 Years of Memories

Two young girls stroll across a swathe of undeveloped land at the Pleasure Beach against the backdrop of the Big Dipper. The roller coaster was built by William Strickler at a cost of just £25,000 Photo: National World

The Big Dipper under construction - It is situated on the site of the Switchback Railway which was one of the first rides to open at the Pleasure Beach

4. Big Dipper - 100 Years of Memories

The Big Dipper under construction - It is situated on the site of the Switchback Railway which was one of the first rides to open at the Pleasure Beach Photo: Blackpool Pleasure Beach Archives

