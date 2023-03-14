News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 hours ago Eleanor Williams jailed after fabricating sexual abuse claims
2 hours ago Covonia, Day & Night Nurse among 20 medicines recalled in UK
3 hours ago Jeremy Clarkson applies for a temporary car park on Diddly Squat Farm
4 hours ago UK TikTok ban not being ruled out by government
5 hours ago Gary Lineker calls out Elon Musk as son receives Twitter death threats
6 hours ago UK job vacancies fall for eighth time in a row

21 scenes of Blackpool Pleasure Beach in the 90s - the park, the people and the rides including Avalanche, Playstation and The Big One

These nostalgic pictures evoke memories of a bygone era at Blackpool Pleasure Beach.

By Claire Lark
Published 14th Mar 2023, 13:03 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 13:52 GMT

The 1990s are not that long ago but long enough to stir feelings of nostalgia and these pictures of our beloved Blackpool theme park certainly take you back to another time. It was the decade of The Big One, when riding The Avalanche was on the wish list and it was when Valhalla was built, opening just this side of the new Millennium. Aside from the rides these photos also take you through the park crowds and from above too with some incredible aerial images. The Pleasure Beach re-opens this weekend for the new season but with these images, it’s all about the memories.

In case you missed them: 29 scenes of Blackpool Pleasure Beach in the 70s, 80s and 90s which will remind you of its rides - some long gone but not forgotten

21 evocative pictures of lost rides at Blackpool Pleasure Beach including Wild Mouse, Log Flume and Noah's Ark

11 emotive scenes of Blackpool Pleasure Beach's lost Log Flume ride - before it was dismantled

We love taking you on a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here

Valhalla was contructed in 1999 and finally opened in the Millennium year

1. Blackpool Pleasure Beach 90s and 00s

Valhalla was contructed in 1999 and finally opened in the Millennium year Photo: National World

Photo Sales
This photo was March 8th 1993 and the caption on the back told how 40,000 people had poured into the theme park during the weekend to enjoy cut price rides. The weather was rubbish though

2. Blackpool Pleasure Beach 90s and 00s

This photo was March 8th 1993 and the caption on the back told how 40,000 people had poured into the theme park during the weekend to enjoy cut price rides. The weather was rubbish though Photo: National World

Photo Sales
The Big One dominates the skyline in 1998

3. Blackpool Pleasure Beach 90s and 00s

The Big One dominates the skyline in 1998 Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Noah's Ark can be seen in this picture from 1993 and our fabulous resort sprawling out in the distance

4. Blackpool Pleasure Beach 90s and 00s

Noah's Ark can be seen in this picture from 1993 and our fabulous resort sprawling out in the distance Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Blackpool Pleasure BeachValhalla